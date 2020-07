Amenities

This Charming 4bed/2bath in Bainebridge Estates has plenty of space and offers fresh paint throughout, hardwood floors,12' tall ceilings. The kitchen features granite counters, SS appliances, 42'' tall cabinets and an eat-at breakfast bar with pendant lighting. The water softener is included. This house is ready for Immediate Move In !