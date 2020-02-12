Amenities

10132 Lone Star Rd. Available 06/12/20 COMING SOON: FOR RENT: 3BR 2 BA 2-story home convenient to Regency - This 2-story home is practically new as the new owners renovated the home when they purchased the home, including modernized appliances, fans, blinds, and much more. This is a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom with a one car garage, fenced backyard and convenient to the interstate, shopping, restaurants, and much more. This home is just waiting for its next caring family to move-in. 24-hours notice to view the home as it is tenant occupied.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2897492)