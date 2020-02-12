All apartments in Jacksonville
10132 Lone Star Rd.

10132 Lone Star Road · No Longer Available
Location

10132 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Atlantic Boulevard Estates

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
10132 Lone Star Rd. Available 06/12/20 COMING SOON: FOR RENT: 3BR 2 BA 2-story home convenient to Regency - This 2-story home is practically new as the new owners renovated the home when they purchased the home, including modernized appliances, fans, blinds, and much more. This is a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom with a one car garage, fenced backyard and convenient to the interstate, shopping, restaurants, and much more. This home is just waiting for its next caring family to move-in. 24-hours notice to view the home as it is tenant occupied.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2897492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10132 Lone Star Rd. have any available units?
10132 Lone Star Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 10132 Lone Star Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
10132 Lone Star Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10132 Lone Star Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 10132 Lone Star Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10132 Lone Star Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 10132 Lone Star Rd. offers parking.
Does 10132 Lone Star Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10132 Lone Star Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10132 Lone Star Rd. have a pool?
No, 10132 Lone Star Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 10132 Lone Star Rd. have accessible units?
No, 10132 Lone Star Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 10132 Lone Star Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10132 Lone Star Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10132 Lone Star Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10132 Lone Star Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
