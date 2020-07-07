1005 Legay Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**JUST LOWERED TO $1150.00!! FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEW CARPET! WESTSIDE HOME! - This Westside corner lot home is beautifully renovated with new carpet and fresh paint. Formal dining room, living room, Bonus room and a breakfast nook! Large rooms with plenty of closet space and storage shed in the back as well. Enjoy a back screened porch too. Ceramic tile flooring and new carpet. This home also includes the washer/dryer hookup.



Must schedule a showing! Call Jackie @ MORGAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT 904-302-9020 X107.



Application Fee: $50 per person

Lease Admin Fee: $95



PetScreening.com screens all pets for a charge of $20.

Go to: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/TTGp7uSmDcAX

to complete the application.



(RLNE2645996)