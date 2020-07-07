All apartments in Jacksonville
1005 Legay Ave
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM

1005 Legay Ave

1005 Legay Avenue · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

1005 Legay Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Normandy Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**JUST LOWERED TO $1150.00!! FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEW CARPET! WESTSIDE HOME! - This Westside corner lot home is beautifully renovated with new carpet and fresh paint. Formal dining room, living room, Bonus room and a breakfast nook! Large rooms with plenty of closet space and storage shed in the back as well. Enjoy a back screened porch too. Ceramic tile flooring and new carpet. This home also includes the washer/dryer hookup.

Must schedule a showing! Call Jackie @ MORGAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT 904-302-9020 X107.

Application Fee: $50 per person
Lease Admin Fee: $95

PetScreening.com screens all pets for a charge of $20.
Go to: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/TTGp7uSmDcAX
to complete the application.

(RLNE2645996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Legay Ave have any available units?
1005 Legay Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 Legay Ave have?
Some of 1005 Legay Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Legay Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Legay Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Legay Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 Legay Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1005 Legay Ave offer parking?
No, 1005 Legay Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1005 Legay Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Legay Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Legay Ave have a pool?
No, 1005 Legay Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Legay Ave have accessible units?
No, 1005 Legay Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Legay Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 Legay Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

