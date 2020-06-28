10036 WATERMARK LN W

Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW**Deercreek Country Club is a gated community located off of Southside Blvd just South of I-95 near The Avenues mall. This home is a 2 story 4 bedroom 3.5 bath with almost 3200 sq.ft. of living space and a 2 car garage. It has water views, a fireplace in the family room, large pantry, laundry room, separate dining and living room. The upstairs features an Owner's suite with a tray ceiling and french doors with an extra large bathroom. The master bath has a separate garden tub and walk in shower. The lawncare is the tenant's responsibility! Deercreek Amenities are not included. There is an additional fee to use amenities.