Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:26 AM

10036 WATERMARK LN W

10036 Watermark Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10036 Watermark Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deercreek

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE NOW**Deercreek Country Club is a gated community located off of Southside Blvd just South of I-95 near The Avenues mall. This home is a 2 story 4 bedroom 3.5 bath with almost 3200 sq.ft. of living space and a 2 car garage. It has water views, a fireplace in the family room, large pantry, laundry room, separate dining and living room. The upstairs features an Owner's suite with a tray ceiling and french doors with an extra large bathroom. The master bath has a separate garden tub and walk in shower. The lawncare is the tenant's responsibility! Deercreek Amenities are not included. There is an additional fee to use amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10036 WATERMARK LN W have any available units?
10036 WATERMARK LN W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10036 WATERMARK LN W have?
Some of 10036 WATERMARK LN W's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10036 WATERMARK LN W currently offering any rent specials?
10036 WATERMARK LN W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10036 WATERMARK LN W pet-friendly?
No, 10036 WATERMARK LN W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10036 WATERMARK LN W offer parking?
Yes, 10036 WATERMARK LN W offers parking.
Does 10036 WATERMARK LN W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10036 WATERMARK LN W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10036 WATERMARK LN W have a pool?
No, 10036 WATERMARK LN W does not have a pool.
Does 10036 WATERMARK LN W have accessible units?
No, 10036 WATERMARK LN W does not have accessible units.
Does 10036 WATERMARK LN W have units with dishwashers?
No, 10036 WATERMARK LN W does not have units with dishwashers.
