Ives Estates, FL
860 NE 209th Ter
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:37 AM

860 NE 209th Ter

860 Northeast 209th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

860 Northeast 209th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL 33179
California Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
new construction
BEAUTIFUL 3/2 REMODELED 2ND FLOOR CONDO. GATED COMMUNITY. POOL. EXCELLENT RATED SCHOOLS.
CLOSE TO EXPRESSWAYS AND AVENTURA.( AVAILABLE 6/6/20)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 NE 209th Ter have any available units?
860 NE 209th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ives Estates, FL.
What amenities does 860 NE 209th Ter have?
Some of 860 NE 209th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 860 NE 209th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
860 NE 209th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 NE 209th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 860 NE 209th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ives Estates.
Does 860 NE 209th Ter offer parking?
No, 860 NE 209th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 860 NE 209th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 860 NE 209th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 NE 209th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 860 NE 209th Ter has a pool.
Does 860 NE 209th Ter have accessible units?
No, 860 NE 209th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 860 NE 209th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 860 NE 209th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 860 NE 209th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 860 NE 209th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
