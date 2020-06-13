Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Ives Estates
Find more places like 860 NE 209th Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Ives Estates, FL
/
860 NE 209th Ter
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:37 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
860 NE 209th Ter
860 Northeast 209th Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ives Estates
See all
California Club
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
860 Northeast 209th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL 33179
California Club
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
new construction
BEAUTIFUL 3/2 REMODELED 2ND FLOOR CONDO. GATED COMMUNITY. POOL. EXCELLENT RATED SCHOOLS.
CLOSE TO EXPRESSWAYS AND AVENTURA.( AVAILABLE 6/6/20)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 860 NE 209th Ter have any available units?
860 NE 209th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Ives Estates, FL
.
What amenities does 860 NE 209th Ter have?
Some of 860 NE 209th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 860 NE 209th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
860 NE 209th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 NE 209th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 860 NE 209th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Ives Estates
.
Does 860 NE 209th Ter offer parking?
No, 860 NE 209th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 860 NE 209th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 860 NE 209th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 NE 209th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 860 NE 209th Ter has a pool.
Does 860 NE 209th Ter have accessible units?
No, 860 NE 209th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 860 NE 209th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 860 NE 209th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 860 NE 209th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 860 NE 209th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Ives Estates 1 Bedrooms
Ives Estates 2 Bedrooms
Ives Estates Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Ives Estates Apartments with Parking
Ives Estates Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Boca Raton, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Pembroke Pines, FL
Plantation, FL
Coral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FL
Delray Beach, FL
Davie, FL
Pompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FL
Hialeah, FL
Sunrise, FL
Doral, FL
Coconut Creek, FL
Deerfield Beach, FL
University Park, FL
Florida City, FL
Loxahatchee Groves, FL
Richmond West, FL
Hypoluxo, FL
Pinecrest, FL
Atlantis, FL
Miami Shores, FL
Bay Harbor Islands, FL
Brownsville, FL
Country Walk, FL
Pinewood, FL
The Acreage, FL
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
Miami Springs, FL
Highland Beach, FL
Westchester, FL
Surfside, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
California Club
Apartments Near Colleges
Atlantic Technical College
Broward College
Carlos Albizu University-Miami
Florida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale