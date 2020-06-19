All apartments in Horizon West
8917 BLUE MESA DRIVE
Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:04 PM

8917 BLUE MESA DRIVE

8917 Blue Mesa Drive · (954) 545-5583
Location

8917 Blue Mesa Drive, Horizon West, FL 34786

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3914 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Enjoy Magic Kingdom's spectacle firework every night at your front porch in Windermere. This MOVE-IN READY stunning 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, study/den, bonus room, media room with Pond View is your Home to be. This house features open gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances , large center island, huge walk-in pantry, Bulter's pantry pass through to the formal Dinning room. The spacious family surround with media room is perfect for your daily entertainment. Upper Master suite boasts walk-in closets over look the pond and firework every night.Extensive screened Lanai is great for outdoor family gathering. Amenities included resort-style pool, cabanas, walking and cycling trails, dog park, playground. Great location with A+school, closet to shopping center, 15 minutes from Disney.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8917 BLUE MESA DRIVE have any available units?
8917 BLUE MESA DRIVE has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8917 BLUE MESA DRIVE have?
Some of 8917 BLUE MESA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8917 BLUE MESA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8917 BLUE MESA DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8917 BLUE MESA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8917 BLUE MESA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 8917 BLUE MESA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8917 BLUE MESA DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 8917 BLUE MESA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8917 BLUE MESA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8917 BLUE MESA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8917 BLUE MESA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8917 BLUE MESA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8917 BLUE MESA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8917 BLUE MESA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8917 BLUE MESA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8917 BLUE MESA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8917 BLUE MESA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
