8917 BLUE MESA DRIVE

Amenities
Enjoy Magic Kingdom's spectacle firework every night at your front porch in Windermere. This MOVE-IN READY stunning 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, study/den, bonus room, media room with Pond View is your Home to be. This house features open gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances , large center island, huge walk-in pantry, Bulter's pantry pass through to the formal Dinning room. The spacious family surround with media room is perfect for your daily entertainment. Upper Master suite boasts walk-in closets over look the pond and firework every night.Extensive screened Lanai is great for outdoor family gathering. Amenities included resort-style pool, cabanas, walking and cycling trails, dog park, playground. Great location with A+school, closet to shopping center, 15 minutes from Disney.