8917 BLUE MESA DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground pool garage media room

Enjoy Magic Kingdom's spectacle firework every night at your front porch in Windermere. This MOVE-IN READY stunning 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, study/den, bonus room, media room with Pond View is your Home to be. This house features open gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances , large center island, huge walk-in pantry, Bulter's pantry pass through to the formal Dinning room. The spacious family surround with media room is perfect for your daily entertainment. Upper Master suite boasts walk-in closets over look the pond and firework every night.Extensive screened Lanai is great for outdoor family gathering. Amenities included resort-style pool, cabanas, walking and cycling trails, dog park, playground. Great location with A+school, closet to shopping center, 15 minutes from Disney.