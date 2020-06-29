9389 W 33rd Ave

Amenities
Beautiful newly built by Lennar Residential Complex in 24 hours gated Community. This ample villa with two parking spaces at the front of the unit has an open layout with a spacious open kitchen with quality cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and 3 bedrooms upstairs. The carpet will be removed and a modern laminated floor will be installed. Centrally located minutes from i75, Palmetto Expressway, and the Florida turnpike. The Community has a pool and recreational area, an exercise room, and a beautiful clubhouse.