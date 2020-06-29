All apartments in Hialeah
9389 W 33rd Ave
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

9389 W 33rd Ave

9389 West 33rd Avenue · (786) 600-2838
Location

9389 West 33rd Avenue, Hialeah, FL 33018

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9389 · Avail. now

$2,095

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Beautiful newly built by Lennar Residential Complex in 24 hours gated Community. This ample villa with two parking spaces at the front of the unit has an open layout with a spacious open kitchen with quality cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and 3 bedrooms upstairs. The carpet will be removed and a modern laminated floor will be installed. Centrally located minutes from i75, Palmetto Expressway, and the Florida turnpike. The Community has a pool and recreational area, an exercise room, and a beautiful clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9389 W 33rd Ave have any available units?
9389 W 33rd Ave has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9389 W 33rd Ave have?
Some of 9389 W 33rd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9389 W 33rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9389 W 33rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9389 W 33rd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9389 W 33rd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hialeah.
Does 9389 W 33rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9389 W 33rd Ave offers parking.
Does 9389 W 33rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9389 W 33rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9389 W 33rd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9389 W 33rd Ave has a pool.
Does 9389 W 33rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 9389 W 33rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9389 W 33rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9389 W 33rd Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 9389 W 33rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9389 W 33rd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
