Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:04 AM

9263 W 33rd Ln

9263 West 33rd Lane · (305) 318-5970
Location

9263 West 33rd Lane, Hialeah, FL 33018

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9263 · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous Mediterranean Villa, 3 Bed 2.5 Bathrooms a resort style community. Home features ceramic tile in first floor, carpet in second floor. Nice and spacious family room, new kitchen granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, thankless water heater, hurricane shutters, fenced patio. Gated community, fitness center, game room, play area, pool, Property Manager on site. Excellent location, close access to I-75, Palmetto Express Way and Turnpike. Near to shopping malls, restaurants, and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9263 W 33rd Ln have any available units?
9263 W 33rd Ln has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9263 W 33rd Ln have?
Some of 9263 W 33rd Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9263 W 33rd Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9263 W 33rd Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9263 W 33rd Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9263 W 33rd Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hialeah.
Does 9263 W 33rd Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9263 W 33rd Ln does offer parking.
Does 9263 W 33rd Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9263 W 33rd Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9263 W 33rd Ln have a pool?
Yes, 9263 W 33rd Ln has a pool.
Does 9263 W 33rd Ln have accessible units?
No, 9263 W 33rd Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9263 W 33rd Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9263 W 33rd Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 9263 W 33rd Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 9263 W 33rd Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
