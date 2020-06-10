9263 W 33rd Ln

Amenities
Gorgeous Mediterranean Villa, 3 Bed 2.5 Bathrooms a resort style community. Home features ceramic tile in first floor, carpet in second floor. Nice and spacious family room, new kitchen granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, thankless water heater, hurricane shutters, fenced patio. Gated community, fitness center, game room, play area, pool, Property Manager on site. Excellent location, close access to I-75, Palmetto Express Way and Turnpike. Near to shopping malls, restaurants, and schools.