1745 Hallandale Beach Blv

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities business center parking pool pool table sauna tennis court valet service

A resort style building in the heart of Hallandale Beach; Walking distance to one of the most beautiful beaches in Florida.

Impeccably kept and perfectly located, this spacious 1/1 is in the sought out neighborhood of Hallandale Beach . This condo has great views of the golf course, pool, city escape and water-views you could enjoy from the spacious balcony that is accessible from both rooms. Enjoy a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a washer & dryer inside the unit. Minutes from the Beach, Aventura Mall, Gulfstream and steps away from Publix, Winn Dixie, Panera, Starbucks and so much more!!. This building has all the amenities you could ask for including 24 hour security/front desk, valet parking, pool, sauna, steam room, tennis courts, party room, business center, billiard room and more. This is definitely an affordable and convenient condo lifestyle worth living!