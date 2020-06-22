All apartments in Hallandale Beach
Find more places like 1745 Hallandale Beach Blv.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hallandale Beach, FL
/
1745 Hallandale Beach Blv
Last updated June 30 2020 at 8:38 AM

1745 Hallandale Beach Blv

1745 East Hallandale Beach Boulevard · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hallandale Beach
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1745 East Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Gateway East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
parking
pool
pool table
sauna
tennis court
valet service
A resort style building in the heart of Hallandale Beach; Walking distance to one of the most beautiful beaches in Florida.
Impeccably kept and perfectly located, this spacious 1/1 is in the sought out neighborhood of Hallandale Beach . This condo has great views of the golf course, pool, city escape and water-views you could enjoy from the spacious balcony that is accessible from both rooms. Enjoy a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a washer & dryer inside the unit. Minutes from the Beach, Aventura Mall, Gulfstream and steps away from Publix, Winn Dixie, Panera, Starbucks and so much more!!. This building has all the amenities you could ask for including 24 hour security/front desk, valet parking, pool, sauna, steam room, tennis courts, party room, business center, billiard room and more. This is definitely an affordable and convenient condo lifestyle worth living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1745 Hallandale Beach Blv have any available units?
1745 Hallandale Beach Blv has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1745 Hallandale Beach Blv have?
Some of 1745 Hallandale Beach Blv's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1745 Hallandale Beach Blv currently offering any rent specials?
1745 Hallandale Beach Blv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1745 Hallandale Beach Blv pet-friendly?
No, 1745 Hallandale Beach Blv is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hallandale Beach.
Does 1745 Hallandale Beach Blv offer parking?
Yes, 1745 Hallandale Beach Blv offers parking.
Does 1745 Hallandale Beach Blv have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1745 Hallandale Beach Blv offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1745 Hallandale Beach Blv have a pool?
Yes, 1745 Hallandale Beach Blv has a pool.
Does 1745 Hallandale Beach Blv have accessible units?
No, 1745 Hallandale Beach Blv does not have accessible units.
Does 1745 Hallandale Beach Blv have units with dishwashers?
No, 1745 Hallandale Beach Blv does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1745 Hallandale Beach Blv have units with air conditioning?
No, 1745 Hallandale Beach Blv does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1745 Hallandale Beach Blv?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Art Square
401 Federal Hwy
Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Similar Pages

Hallandale Beach 1 BedroomsHallandale Beach 2 BedroomsHallandale Beach Apartments with Move-in Specials
Hallandale Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsHallandale Beach Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FL
Palm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLWest Miami, FLSouth Miami, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLSurfside, FLMiami Lakes, FLRichmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FLBal Harbour, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity