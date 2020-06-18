All apartments in Golden Glades
14330 NW 5th Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

14330 NW 5th Avenue

14330 Northwest 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14330 Northwest 5th Avenue, Golden Glades, FL 33168
Biscayne Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Remodeled Home in Miami
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,500 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full

(RLNE5742767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14330 NW 5th Avenue have any available units?
14330 NW 5th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden Glades, FL.
What amenities does 14330 NW 5th Avenue have?
Some of 14330 NW 5th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14330 NW 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14330 NW 5th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14330 NW 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14330 NW 5th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Golden Glades.
Does 14330 NW 5th Avenue offer parking?
No, 14330 NW 5th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 14330 NW 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14330 NW 5th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14330 NW 5th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 14330 NW 5th Avenue has a pool.
Does 14330 NW 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14330 NW 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14330 NW 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14330 NW 5th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14330 NW 5th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14330 NW 5th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
