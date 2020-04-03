All apartments in Golden Glades
14131 NW 3rd Ave
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:15 PM

14131 NW 3rd Ave

14131 Northwest 3rd Court · (786) 356-8626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14131 Northwest 3rd Court, Golden Glades, FL 33168
Biscayne Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Comfortable, furnished family home with lots of yard, trees, and deck to entertain. Immediate move-in. Month-to-month and short term leases welcome. Pet friendly, no association, over-sized fenced yard, lots of parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14131 NW 3rd Ave have any available units?
14131 NW 3rd Ave has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14131 NW 3rd Ave have?
Some of 14131 NW 3rd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14131 NW 3rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14131 NW 3rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14131 NW 3rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 14131 NW 3rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 14131 NW 3rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 14131 NW 3rd Ave does offer parking.
Does 14131 NW 3rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14131 NW 3rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14131 NW 3rd Ave have a pool?
No, 14131 NW 3rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 14131 NW 3rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 14131 NW 3rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14131 NW 3rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14131 NW 3rd Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 14131 NW 3rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 14131 NW 3rd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
