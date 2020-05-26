All apartments in Glenvar Heights
Find more places like 8401 S Dixie Hwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glenvar Heights, FL
/
8401 S Dixie Hwy
Last updated April 3 2020 at 3:57 PM

8401 S Dixie Hwy

8401 South Dixie Highway · (305) 582-4912
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glenvar Heights
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

8401 South Dixie Highway, Glenvar Heights, FL 33143
Glenvar Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
car charging
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
media room
yoga
Hi! I'm Lucy Concepcion. I'm a luxury real estate agent originally from Cuba. I've been living in Miami with a big crazy family for decades.  When I'm not working, I'm driving around town looking at beautiful homes, playing with my chihuahua, Raj, and getting into fashion arguments with my daughter. My passion is to help people find beautiful places to live in Miami. Best of all, I'm also completely free to work with. Please reach out to me if you're looking for a new home or apartment!

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Bluetooth Door Locks

Nest Thermostat

Expansive Balconies with Miami Skyline and Water Views

Full-size (Stacked) Washer and Dryer

Porcelain Tile Bathrooms with Frameless Glass Shower Enclosures

Lighted Mirror Vanities

Stone Countertops with Undermount Stainless Steel Sink

Stainless Steel Appliances

European Cabinets

Modular Closets Available

Fixtures with Dimmers

Upgraded Decorative Lights

Upgraded Plumbing Fixtures

Upgraded Range Appliance

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Complimentary Wi-Fi in all common areas

Business Center with Communal & Private Meeting Spaces

Fitness Center with Yoga Room, Spin Cycles and Wellbeats Virtual Fitness

Electric Car Charging Stations

Pool with Lounge Space, Cabanas, Bar, & BBQ

Social Club with Pool Table, Video Games, Table Shuffle Board, Kitchen, Outdoor Terrace

Media Room

Bike Storage

Dog Wash

Located at the Dadeland Station Shopping Center, featuring a Target (with Starbucks, CVS, and Grocery), Best Buy, Michael's, PetSmart (with Banfield Pet Hospital)

Envoy On-Demand Shared Electric Vehicles

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8401 S Dixie Hwy have any available units?
8401 S Dixie Hwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenvar Heights, FL.
What amenities does 8401 S Dixie Hwy have?
Some of 8401 S Dixie Hwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8401 S Dixie Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
8401 S Dixie Hwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8401 S Dixie Hwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 8401 S Dixie Hwy is pet friendly.
Does 8401 S Dixie Hwy offer parking?
Yes, 8401 S Dixie Hwy does offer parking.
Does 8401 S Dixie Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8401 S Dixie Hwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8401 S Dixie Hwy have a pool?
Yes, 8401 S Dixie Hwy has a pool.
Does 8401 S Dixie Hwy have accessible units?
Yes, 8401 S Dixie Hwy has accessible units.
Does 8401 S Dixie Hwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 8401 S Dixie Hwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8401 S Dixie Hwy have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8401 S Dixie Hwy has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8401 S Dixie Hwy?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St
Glenvar Heights, FL 33155

Similar Pages

Glenvar Heights 1 BedroomsGlenvar Heights 2 Bedrooms
Glenvar Heights Cheap PlacesGlenvar Heights Pet Friendly Places
Glenvar Heights Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FLKey Largo, FLPembroke Park, FL
West Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLTavernier, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLIslamorada, Village of Islands, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity