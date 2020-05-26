8401 S Dixie Hwy

Amenities

Hi! I'm Lucy Concepcion. I'm a luxury real estate agent originally from Cuba. I've been living in Miami with a big crazy family for decades. When I'm not working, I'm driving around town looking at beautiful homes, playing with my chihuahua, Raj, and getting into fashion arguments with my daughter. My passion is to help people find beautiful places to live in Miami. Best of all, I'm also completely free to work with. Please reach out to me if you're looking for a new home or apartment!



Apartment Amenities



Bluetooth Door Locks



Nest Thermostat



Expansive Balconies with Miami Skyline and Water Views



Full-size (Stacked) Washer and Dryer



Porcelain Tile Bathrooms with Frameless Glass Shower Enclosures



Lighted Mirror Vanities



Stone Countertops with Undermount Stainless Steel Sink



Stainless Steel Appliances



European Cabinets



Modular Closets Available



Fixtures with Dimmers



Upgraded Decorative Lights



Upgraded Plumbing Fixtures



Upgraded Range Appliance



Community Amenities



Complimentary Wi-Fi in all common areas



Business Center with Communal & Private Meeting Spaces



Fitness Center with Yoga Room, Spin Cycles and Wellbeats Virtual Fitness



Electric Car Charging Stations



Pool with Lounge Space, Cabanas, Bar, & BBQ



Social Club with Pool Table, Video Games, Table Shuffle Board, Kitchen, Outdoor Terrace



Media Room



Bike Storage



Dog Wash



Located at the Dadeland Station Shopping Center, featuring a Target (with Starbucks, CVS, and Grocery), Best Buy, Michael's, PetSmart (with Banfield Pet Hospital)



Envoy On-Demand Shared Electric Vehicles