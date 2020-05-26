8401 S Dixie Hwy

Amenities
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Bluetooth Door Locks
Nest Thermostat
Expansive Balconies with Miami Skyline and Water Views
Full-size (Stacked) Washer and Dryer
Porcelain Tile Bathrooms with Frameless Glass Shower Enclosures
Lighted Mirror Vanities
Stone Countertops with Undermount Stainless Steel Sink
Stainless Steel Appliances
European Cabinets
Modular Closets Available
Fixtures with Dimmers
Upgraded Decorative Lights
Upgraded Plumbing Fixtures
Upgraded Range Appliance
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Complimentary Wi-Fi in all common areas
Business Center with Communal & Private Meeting Spaces
Fitness Center with Yoga Room, Spin Cycles and Wellbeats Virtual Fitness
Electric Car Charging Stations
Pool with Lounge Space, Cabanas, Bar, & BBQ
Social Club with Pool Table, Video Games, Table Shuffle Board, Kitchen, Outdoor Terrace
Media Room
Bike Storage
Dog Wash
Located at the Dadeland Station Shopping Center, featuring a Target (with Starbucks, CVS, and Grocery), Best Buy, Michael's, PetSmart (with Banfield Pet Hospital)
Envoy On-Demand Shared Electric Vehicles