Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:17 AM

412 Apartments for rent in Glenvar Heights, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit...

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8395 SW 73rd Ave
8395 Southwest 73rd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 1/1 in Luxury building w/Elegant lobby and full-time security. Wood laminate floors throughout. Wood and Granite kitchen. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Over 800 sf with private patio on Pool Level.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8107 SW 72nd Ave
8107 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
Studio
$1,259
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $500 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8075 SW 73rd Ave
8075 Southwest 73rd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $500 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7505 SW 82nd St
7505 Southwest 82nd Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
VERY NICE AND WELL KEPT UNIT IN THE HEART OD DADELAND. WALK TO DADELAND MALL OR METRO RAILS. CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS, BALCONY OVERLOOKS POOL AREA. LAUNDRY FACILITIES PER FLOOR, CLUB ROOM, POOL. CENTRIC AREA. STUDENT FRIENDLY.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
4530 SW 68th Ct Cir
4530 Southwest 68th Court Circle, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Rarely available unit in Gables Pointe. This unit has been completely upgraded/remodeled with laminate wood flooring in the second floor and tile in the first floor.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8215 SW 72 Avenue
8215 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
Heated resort-style pool with BBQ area , Two story state-of-the-art fitness center,Spin room with fitness classes on demand,Resident business lounge and conference center,Coffee bar,Two-story billiards lounge ,Reservable clubroom with kitchen,Sunset

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
4560 SW 68th Ct Cir
4560 Southwest 68th Court Circle, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Great opportunity to rent a beautiful & updated Gables Point Condo with 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and new SS refrigerator + stove. It has wood floors and an open kitchen. There is a washer/dryer in the unit and a large private patio.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
6840 SW 45th Ln
6840 Southwest 45th Lane, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 bedrooms 1 and 1/1/2 bathroom that includes two vanities separate from the shower and the bathtub and toilet, one for each of the bedrooms.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Sunset East
1 Unit Available
6801 SW 83 PL
6801 Southwest 83rd Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath renovated corner lot home. Kitchen has wood cabinets, granite tops and stainless steel appliances. It has a brick paver halve moon drive way with entrances from 68st and 83 pl.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Sunset East
1 Unit Available
7755 SW 85th Ct
7755 Southwest 85th Court, Glenvar Heights, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
Gorgeous 1/2 acre, cul-de-sac home in prime location. This spacious home is perfect for entertaining indoor and out. Features dramatic high ceilings, beautiful kitchen with breakfast area, large living areas, and marble master bathroom.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8108 SW 82 Pl
8108 Southwest 82nd Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Nice and cozy 3 bedroom/2 bath one-story townhouse in the beautiful Kings Creek neighborhood near Dadeland & Baptist Hospital. Big open living room spaces, with a split floorplan giving the master bedroom some privacy.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
5009 SW 71st Pl
5009 Southwest 71st Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
LEASE PURCHASE ONLY *** This 2 bedroom 2-1/2 bathrooms lakefront home is available for lease or lease purchase.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
4600 SW 67 Ave
4600 Southwest 67th Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
HOT*HOT*HOT Rare one story, 1st floor, rental at Sunwood, a gated community, in a fabulous location. One of the few units that has a full 2nd bathroom and a washer/dryer in the unit. Tiled throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
6795 SW 52nd Street
6795 Southwest 52nd Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Adorable Cottage/Efficiency in the South Miami Area. Tiny Home living with small patio. Tastefully furnished, renovated bath, kitchenette with microwave, refrigerator, double burner and toaster, flat screen TV with cable, high-speed internet WIFI.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
6845 SW 52nd St
6845 SW 52nd St, Glenvar Heights, FL
5 Bedrooms
$7,700
Almost brand new house, with open floor plan.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7850 CAMINO REAL
7850 Camino Real, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely updated unit about 4 years ago with newer bathroom and kitchen as well as tile floors. The unit is on the ground floor and adjacent to the swimming pool. This location has proximity to Metro Rail and Dadeland.

1 of 27

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
8010 SW 63 Pl
8010 Southwest 63rd Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
If a gorgeous house with a stunning patio and pool area for entertaining is what you’re looking for, then look no further! This 3BR/2BA home is situated in Beverly Gardens, a beautiful neighborhood east of US1, close to South Miami.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7815 Camino Real
7815 Camino Real, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT 1 BED/ 1 BATH CORNER UNIT FOR RENT AT VILLAGE OF KINGS CREEK! WOOD AND TILE FLOORS. NEW IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS. BRIGHT UNIT ACROSS FROM LAUNDRY ROOM. NICE BALCONY. GREAT LOCATION NEAR DADELAND MALL AND BAPTIST HOSPITAL.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7403 SW 82nd St
7403 Southwest 82nd Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Beautiful 1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment in excellent Location, close to Dadeland Mall, University of Miami, Metrorail station, with easy access to Palmetto and 878 expressways, in a well maintained gated community, great pool view, assigned parking space,

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
8400 SW 65 AVE
8400 SW 65th Ave, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Furnished long or short term rates available. Located in South Miami/ Coral Gables neighborhood. East off US 1. Close to the University of Miami and Hospitals. Great shopping, dining and entertainment. $2M plus homes across the street.
Results within 1 mile of Glenvar Heights
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Kendall
90 Units Available
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,655
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pinecrest
2 Units Available
Waterside Apartments
6763 S.W. 88th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterside Apartments is located at 6763 SW 88th Street, Miami, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9055 SW 73RD CT
9055 Southwest 73rd Court, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT UNIT @ METROPOLIS. THE BEST LOCATION CLOSE TO US1, DADELAND MALL AND HWAYS. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH NICE BALCONY AND VIEWS. UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. 1 BEDROOM WITH 1 FULL BATH WITH LARGE LIVING AREA.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:51am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
6886 North Kendall Drive
6886 North Kendall Drive, Pinecrest, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
982 sqft
6886 North Kendall Drive Apt #D407, Pinecrest, FL 33156 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Glenvar Heights, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Glenvar Heights renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

