apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:31 AM
362 Apartments for rent in Glenvar Heights, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
18 Units Available
Glenvar Heights
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
950 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Sunset East
5500 SW 77th Ct
5500 Southwest 77th Court, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
886 sqft
Location, Location, Location!!!! Rarely Available 2/2 Miller lakes Condo, two parking spaces assigned. Remodeled bathrooms, very well maintained, Community offers pool, laundry on each floor and gym
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8107 SW 72nd Ave
8107 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
Studio
$1,259
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $500 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8075 SW 73rd Ave
8075 Southwest 73rd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $500 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8215 SW 72 Avenue
8215 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,327
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Heated resort-style pool with BBQ area , Two story state-of-the-art fitness center,Spin room with fitness classes on demand,Resident business lounge and conference center,Coffee bar,Two-story billiards lounge ,Reservable clubroom with kitchen,Sunset
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8395 SW 73rd Ave
8395 Southwest 73rd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 1/1 in Luxury building w/Elegant lobby and full-time security. Wood laminate floors throughout. Wood and Granite kitchen. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Over 800 sf with private patio on Pool Level.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
7740 Camino Real
7740 Camino Real, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Desirable community, conveniently located. Close to metrorail, shopping and downtown Kendall. Spacious garden apartment with walk in closet. Updated kitchen and bathroom floors. Porcelain floors and laminated wood in bedroom.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6861 SW 44th St # 201
6861 Southwest 44th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1185 sqft
Amazing Apartment at Gables Court Condo 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 185981 Beautiful Property near UM, FIU and MIA Airport.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6850 SW 45th Ln
6850 Southwest 45th Lane, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath Gables Point Townhouse available immediately! Largest 2 bedroom model with rare "walkthrough" floorpan, which includes an additional rear garden entrance to large private back patio.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8315 SW 72nd Ave
8315 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Very nice apartment 2 bed 2 bath facing the pool and the beautiful garden. Freshly painted and well maintained. Ample living and dinning room, undated kitchen, great bedroom and closet space.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6801 SW 44th St
6801 Southwest 44th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
INCLUDED: BASIC CABLE TV + INTERNET + WATER. This beautiful 2/2 unit is completely FURNISHED, great open kitchen, washer & dryer inside unit, spacious covered balcony and 1 assigned parking + visitors.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
7520 SW 82nd St
7520 Southwest 82nd Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
4600 SW 67 Ave
4600 Southwest 67th Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
960 sqft
HOT*HOT*HOT Rare one story, 1st floor, rental at Sunwood, a gated community, in a fabulous location. One of the few units that has a full 2nd bathroom and a washer/dryer in the unit. Tiled throughout.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8110 SW 83rd Pl
8110 Southwest 83rd Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Beautiful and spacious townhouse in the amazing community of Kings Creek. This unit features, updated kitchen, new appliances, impact windows, gorgeous white tile floors throughout the first floor, laminate floors upstairs.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6831 SW 44th St
6831 Southwest 44th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SEMI FURNISHED - INCLUDED: BASIC CABLE TV + INTERNET + WATER. This beautiful 1/1 unit has marble floors, great open kitchen, washer & dryer inside unit, beautiful covered balcony and 1 assigned parking + visitors.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
4708 SW 67 AV
4708 Southwest 67th Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
HOT HOT HOT gated Oasis. Largest model. Recently gutted and updated. Kitchen boasts contemporary chocolate brown cabinets, granite counters, new SS appls, and matching dining room built-ins.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8101 SW 72nd Ave
8101 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
This 1,100 Sq.Ft corner condo is centrally located and very close to Dadeland Mall, US1,826 and nearby the University of Miami. Two large bedrooms, master with walk-in closet and each bedroom has its own bathroom.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6841 SW 44th St
6841 Southwest 44th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gables Court is the most sought out community in the Gables area, just minutes away from University of Miami, Downtown Coral Gables, South Miami, The Grove, shopping & dining. Easy access to major roads.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
4560 SW 68th Ct Cir
4560 Southwest 68th Court Circle, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Great opportunity to rent a beautiful & updated Gables Point Condo with 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and new SS refrigerator + stove. It has wood floors and an open kitchen. There is a washer/dryer in the unit and a large private patio.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
5431 SW 70th Pl N
5431 Southwest 70th Place North, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Spacious Bridgepoint Townhouse. All remodeled. 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Baths + additional den. This beautiful unit is located in the heart of South Miami, very close to Gables and shopping malls.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6961 SW 62nd St
6961 Southwest 62nd Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$16,500
Spectacular lakefront estate in South Miami completely rebuilt in 2014 with no expense spared. Imagine enjoying weekends at this gorgeous pool home overlooking the waterfall flowing into the lake covered with greenery.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8108 SW 82 Pl
8108 Southwest 82nd Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Nice and cozy 3 bedroom/2 bath one-story townhouse in the beautiful Kings Creek neighborhood near Dadeland & Baptist Hospital. Big open living room spaces, with a split floorplan giving the master bedroom some privacy.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
5009 SW 71st Pl
5009 Southwest 71st Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
LEASE PURCHASE ONLY *** This 2 bedroom 2-1/2 bathrooms lakefront home is available for lease or lease purchase.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8390 SW 72nd Ave
8390 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, Location, Location, Residential, 24 hour security, walking distance from Metro Rail, Dadeland Mall, near Baptist and south Miami Hospitals, grat private and public schools, spacious 2/2 with Den, 2 assigned parking spaces, Cermic and wood
