/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:15 PM
180 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Glenvar Heights, FL
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Glenvar Heights
15 Units Available
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,556
750 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Dadeland
2 Units Available
8315 SW 72nd Ave
8315 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8075 SW 73rd Ave
8075 Southwest 73rd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $500 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8395 SW 73rd Ave
8395 Southwest 73rd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
745 sqft
Gorgeous 1/1 in Luxury building w/Elegant lobby and full-time security. Wood laminate floors throughout. Wood and Granite kitchen. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Over 800 sf with private patio on Pool Level.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7505 SW 82nd St
7505 Southwest 82nd Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
671 sqft
VERY NICE AND WELL KEPT UNIT IN THE HEART OD DADELAND. WALK TO DADELAND MALL OR METRO RAILS. CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS, BALCONY OVERLOOKS POOL AREA. LAUNDRY FACILITIES PER FLOOR, CLUB ROOM, POOL. CENTRIC AREA. STUDENT FRIENDLY.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
6841 SW 44th St
6841 Southwest 44th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Gables Court is the most sought out community in the Gables area, just minutes away from University of Miami, Downtown Coral Gables, South Miami, The Grove, shopping & dining. Easy access to major roads.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7410 SW 82nd St
7410 Southwest 82nd Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
700 sqft
Nice PH totally upgrade kitchen (Granite counter top) & bath. Freshly Painted conveniently located next shopping center, supermarket and restaurants. Close majors and highways. Washer and dryer inside the unit.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7477 SW 82nd St
7477 Southwest 82nd Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1 Bed/1 Bath. Heart of Dadeland. Steps from Dadeland Mall, Supermarkets. and Metrorail. Metrorail takes you to Miami Intl. Airport, Coconut Grove, Univ.of Miami, Brickell Financial District, and nightlife.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
6795 SW 52nd Street
6795 Southwest 52nd Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Adorable Cottage/Efficiency in the South Miami Area. Tiny Home living with small patio. Tastefully furnished, renovated bath, kitchenette with microwave, refrigerator, double burner and toaster, flat screen TV with cable, high-speed internet WIFI.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7850 CAMINO REAL
7850 Camino Real, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Nicely updated unit about 4 years ago with newer bathroom and kitchen as well as tile floors. The unit is on the ground floor and adjacent to the swimming pool. This location has proximity to Metro Rail and Dadeland.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7865 Camino Real
7865 Camino Real, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Clean and bright 1bed/ 1bath condo in highly sought after & secured Village of Kings Creek. Lovingly well maintained this spacious unit offers tile floors in living areas & new grey carpet in bedroom.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7815 Camino Real
7815 Camino Real, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
GREAT 1 BED/ 1 BATH CORNER UNIT FOR RENT AT VILLAGE OF KINGS CREEK! WOOD AND TILE FLOORS. NEW IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS. BRIGHT UNIT ACROSS FROM LAUNDRY ROOM. NICE BALCONY. GREAT LOCATION NEAR DADELAND MALL AND BAPTIST HOSPITAL.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7403 SW 82nd St
7403 Southwest 82nd Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Beautiful 1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment in excellent Location, close to Dadeland Mall, University of Miami, Metrorail station, with easy access to Palmetto and 878 expressways, in a well maintained gated community, great pool view, assigned parking space,
Results within 1 mile of Glenvar Heights
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Kendall
88 Units Available
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
778 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sunset East
1 Unit Available
7441 SW 88 St
7441 Southwest 88th Place, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,690
757 sqft
For Lease Dadeland Area 1be/1ba Units, $1,690 - Property Id: 157677 Limited Time Promotions FREE 6 Weeks, Rents..! for Immediate Move in's! Call today, Promotions, and availability Subject to chance without Notice.
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
9441 N Kendall Dr
9441 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,675
775 sqft
For Lease Brand New Apts, near Dadeland 1/1 $1675 - Property Id: 168079 Promotions and Availability are Subject to Change at Anytime, and without Notice.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9301 SW 92 Avenue A310
9301 Southwest 92nd Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
670 sqft
Spacious condo; walk's distance Baptist Hospital.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7441 Southwest 88th Street
7441 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
756 sqft
Promotions and Availability are Subject to Change at Anytime, and without Notice. For a Limitied Time Only, Promotional Offer 6 Weeks FREE! If Appling and Reserving Before March 31, 2020..
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9055 SW 73RD CT
9055 Southwest 73rd Court, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
797 sqft
GREAT UNIT @ METROPOLIS. THE BEST LOCATION CLOSE TO US1, DADELAND MALL AND HWAYS. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH NICE BALCONY AND VIEWS. UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. 1 BEDROOM WITH 1 FULL BATH WITH LARGE LIVING AREA.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7285 SW 90 ST
7285 Southwest 90th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
Beautifully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in impeccable condition. Located in sought after Downtown Dadeland. Granite counters, tiled floor, washer and dryer, covered parking, balcony off living room, great views.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7266 SW 88th St
7266 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in the heart of prestigious Downtown Dadeland.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Sunset West
1 Unit Available
9467 SW 76th St
9467 Southwest 76th Street, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit located on the first floor.Completely renovated, crown molding, fresh paint, wood floor in the bedroom and walk-in closet, ceramic floors in the living/dinning and kitchen.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9066 SW 73rd Ct
9066 Southwest 73rd Court, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
730 sqft
Don’t miss the opportunity to live in this 14th Floor 1/1 apartment with beautiful views, bright and large with walk in closet. This freshly painted apartment in the downtown Dadeland area boosts new washer/ dryer and new lighting throughout.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
South Miami
1 Unit Available
6001 SW 70th St
6001 Southwest 70th Street, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
652 sqft
Do not worry for your credit score. We are asking for 3 months to move in, background check and proof of your income. Furnished condo few minutes from University of Miami, Hospitals, Sunset Place and Metro Rail.
Similar Pages
Glenvar Heights 1 BedroomsGlenvar Heights 2 BedroomsGlenvar Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlenvar Heights 3 BedroomsGlenvar Heights Accessible ApartmentsGlenvar Heights Apartments with BalconyGlenvar Heights Apartments with Garage
Glenvar Heights Apartments with GymGlenvar Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGlenvar Heights Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGlenvar Heights Apartments with ParkingGlenvar Heights Apartments with PoolGlenvar Heights Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FLKey Largo, FLPembroke Park, FL