pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:53 AM
159 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Glenvar Heights, FL
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
18 Units Available
Glenvar Heights
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
950 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6720 SW 72nd Ct
6720 Southwest 72nd Court, Glenvar Heights, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
3000 sqft
Available 08/20/20 South Miami Retreat - Property Id: 72057 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/72057 Property Id 72057 (RLNE5876439)
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8107 SW 72nd Ave
8107 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
Studio
$1,259
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $500 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8075 SW 73rd Ave
8075 Southwest 73rd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $500 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8215 SW 72 Avenue
8215 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,327
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Heated resort-style pool with BBQ area , Two story state-of-the-art fitness center,Spin room with fitness classes on demand,Resident business lounge and conference center,Coffee bar,Two-story billiards lounge ,Reservable clubroom with kitchen,Sunset
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6850 SW 45th Ln
6850 Southwest 45th Lane, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath Gables Point Townhouse available immediately! Largest 2 bedroom model with rare "walkthrough" floorpan, which includes an additional rear garden entrance to large private back patio.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
7344 SW 82 ST
7344 Southwest 82nd Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
LOCATION, LOCATION,LOOOOCATION....THE BEST LOCATION IN TOWN. DADELAND AREA. EASY ACCESS TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS.. AND SNUGGED BETWEEN US 1 & 826. EXCELLENT AREA. PETS FRIENDLY. LOTS OF ENCLOSED MINI PARKS FOR BOTH CHILDREN & PETS.... HURRY ..
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
5009 SW 71st Pl
5009 Southwest 71st Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
LEASE PURCHASE ONLY *** This 2 bedroom 2-1/2 bathrooms lakefront home is available for lease or lease purchase.
Results within 1 mile of Glenvar Heights
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
93 Units Available
Kendall
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,440
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
$
26 Units Available
Kendall
Colony at Dadeland
9357 SW 77th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,584
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,526
1288 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open layouts. Ample community amenities, including a clubhouse, two pools and 24/7 fitness center. Close to US Route 1 (Pinecrest Parkway). Near Dadeland Mall for convenient shopping.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Pinecrest
Waterside Apartments
6763 S.W. 88th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterside Apartments is located at 6763 SW 88th Street, Miami, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coral Terrace
3810 SW 61st Ave
3810 Southwest 61st Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
1794 sqft
Amazing home for Short Term Lease 4Be/3Ba - Property Id: 184836 A MUST SEE!!!...Short, long term rentals and lease to purchase options considered! Price will vary depending on terms (Terms flexible); depending on preference and time frame...
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
9010 SW 68th Ave
9010 Southwest 68th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4418 sqft
Amazing North Pinecrest Italian Palazzo 5Be/5Ba - Property Id: 179960 A MUST SEE!!!...North Pinecrest Italian Palazzo in private, secure cul-de-sac enclave. 5 full bedroom & bathrooms, huge living/entertainment areas.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Miami
5703 SW 83rd St
5703 Southwest 83rd Street, South Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
Amazing Pool Home 3Be/3Ba - Property Id: 185374 Perfect location, great backyard that is design for entertaining family and friends.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kendall
7275 SW 90th Way # G512
7275 Southwest 90th Way, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1085 sqft
Amazing Condo & Great Location 2Be/2Ba - Property Id: 179417 A MUST SEE!..
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Miami
6001 SW 70th St # 641
6001 Southwest 70th Street, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing Condo at Valencia 2Be/2Ba - Property Id: 184879 **CALL AND ASK HOW TO RECEIVE ONE MONTH FREE!**Only $750 Deposit! Fast and Easy Move In! 2 Master bedrooms with huge walk-in closets! Valencia South Miami is now offering 1-4 bedroom layouts
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9066 SW 73 Ct # 1006
9066 Southwest 73rd Court, Kendall, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1243 sqft
Amazing Condo at Metropolis II 2Be/2Ba - Property Id: 179710 A MUST SEE!!!...
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunset West
7920 SW 95 AVE
7920 Southwest 95th Avenue, Sunset, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1500 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 near Sunset Drive - Property Id: 307288 Location, location, location! Beautiful 3/2 single-family home located on the inside corner of a culdesac for added privacy in a quiet neighborhood near A+ schools.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
7441 Southwest 88th Street
7441 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
756 sqft
Promotions and Availability are Subject to Change at Anytime, and without Notice. For a Limitied Time Only, Promotional Offer 6 Weeks FREE! If Appling and Reserving Before March 31, 2020..
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
South Miami
7341 Sw 67th Ct
7341 Southwest 67th Court, South Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,400
2 sqft
Monthly vacation/seasonal rental. 5 star listing. Contact landlord direct for discount.Can be rented Weekly for $1,950Beautiful 1970s home completely redone, private backyard with swimming pool. Private gate, lots of space. Maid service provided.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
Coral Terrace
5806 Southwest 35th Street
5806 Southwest 35th Street, Coral Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1477 sqft
5806 Southwest 35th Street, Miami, FL 33155 - 3 BR 1 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Austin Markford, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Ewm Realty, (305) 720-0285. Available from: 07/03/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
6904 N Kendall Dr
6904 North Kendall Drive, Pinecrest, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1056 sqft
Excellence Privacy. Best location in the community. The building is by itself, with no apartments on either side. Well maintained unit with great views.Won't last...make your appointments… Save Money, Water and Gas included. Dog ok no cats...
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
8650 SW 67th Ave
8650 Ludlam Road, Pinecrest, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Villas of Pinecrest 1 bedroom 1.5 bath unfurnished rental. Freshly painted with new kitchen cabinets + countertops ,new stainless steel appliances & new AC unit installed. Washer & dryer inside the unit, oversized terrace/porch as your backyard.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Kendall
7265 Southwest 89th Street
7265 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1162 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Kendall. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and gym.
