/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:14 AM
292 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Glenvar Heights, FL
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
6831 SW 44th St
6831 Southwest 44th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Three bedrooms, two bath apartment in gated community. Porcelain tile floors throughout. Stainless steel appliances, crown moldings, two parking spaces, washer & dryer.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Sunset East
1 Unit Available
6801 SW 83 PL
6801 Southwest 83rd Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath renovated corner lot home. Kitchen has wood cabinets, granite tops and stainless steel appliances. It has a brick paver halve moon drive way with entrances from 68st and 83 pl.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
5431 SW 70th Pl N
5431 Southwest 70th Place North, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Spacious Bridgepoint Townhouse. All remodeled. 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Baths + additional den. This beautiful unit is located in the heart of South Miami, very close to Gables and shopping malls.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Sunset East
1 Unit Available
7755 SW 85th Ct
7755 Southwest 85th Court, Glenvar Heights, FL
Gorgeous 1/2 acre, cul-de-sac home in prime location. This spacious home is perfect for entertaining indoor and out. Features dramatic high ceilings, beautiful kitchen with breakfast area, large living areas, and marble master bathroom.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
6961 SW 62nd St
6961 Southwest 62nd Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular lakefront estate in South Miami completely rebuilt in 2014 with no expense spared. Imagine enjoying weekends at this gorgeous pool home overlooking the waterfall flowing into the lake covered with greenery.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
8240 SW 62nd Ct
8240 Southwest 62nd Court, Glenvar Heights, FL
Spacious 4/3, pool home in South Miami. Two of the bedrooms are master suites. Plenty of closets, interior laundry room and covered carport. Great central area in South Miami, close to Coral Gables, etc...
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8108 SW 82 Pl
8108 Southwest 82nd Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Nice and cozy 3 bedroom/2 bath one-story townhouse in the beautiful Kings Creek neighborhood near Dadeland & Baptist Hospital. Big open living room spaces, with a split floorplan giving the master bedroom some privacy.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
6845 SW 52nd St
6845 SW 52nd St, Glenvar Heights, FL
Almost brand new house, with open floor plan.
1 of 27
Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
8010 SW 63 Pl
8010 Southwest 63rd Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
If a gorgeous house with a stunning patio and pool area for entertaining is what you’re looking for, then look no further! This 3BR/2BA home is situated in Beverly Gardens, a beautiful neighborhood east of US1, close to South Miami.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
8400 SW 65 AVE
8400 SW 65th Ave, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Furnished long or short term rates available. Located in South Miami/ Coral Gables neighborhood. East off US 1. Close to the University of Miami and Hospitals. Great shopping, dining and entertainment. $2M plus homes across the street.
Results within 1 mile of Glenvar Heights
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Kendall
90 Units Available
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,790
1372 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
8101 SW 99th St
8101 Southwest 99th Street, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2142 sqft
Kendall Ranches - Property Id: 293201 GREAT LOCATION ON A QUIET STREET. THIS SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME FEATURES IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS, WOOD FLOORS, MARBLE KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS AND REMODLED BATHROOMS.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
7341 Sw 67th Ct
7341 Southwest 67th Court, South Miami, FL
Monthly vacation/seasonal rental. 5 star listing. Contact landlord direct for discount.Can be rented Weekly for $1,950Beautiful 1970s home completely redone, private backyard with swimming pool. Private gate, lots of space. Maid service provided.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9001 SW 77th Ave
9001 Southwest 77th Avenue, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Spacious 3/2 corner unit located in the heart of Dadeland area. Walking distance to Dadeland Mall. Near plenty of restaurants & stores like Starbucks, Jamba Juice, T.J. Maxx & HomeGoods. Highway FL-826, US1, and Kendall Drive next door.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Westchester
1 Unit Available
8261 SW 38th St
8261 Southwest 38th Street, Westchester, FL
Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 and half bath house located in a corner lot in the highly sought-after Westchester area.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Sunset West
1 Unit Available
6041 SW 93rd Pl
6041 Southwest 93rd Place, Sunset, FL
Welcome to a very spacious and light single family POOL home situated on an over sized lot in an excellent established neighborhood.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
7125 SW 95th St
7125 Southwest 95th Street, Pinecrest, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in the heart of North Pinecrest. Walk into an open floor plan with gorgeous wooden floors throughout.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
6840 SW 89 TE
6840 Southwest 89th Terrace, Pinecrest, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
Fabulous Sutton Place!!! Pinecrest schools. Secure and gated community of only 28 townhomes with lighted tennis and pool.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
South Miami
1 Unit Available
6200 SW 63rd Ave
6200 Southwest 63rd Avenue, South Miami, FL
View our Virtual Tour: https://rem.ax/2yMpBYr - South Miami family home features an extended Master Suite with custom walk-in closets, two guest rooms, family room, covered patio facing canal and fourth bedroom great for office or in-law quarters.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
South Miami
1 Unit Available
6140 SW 47th St
6140 Southwest 47th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
Vintage South Miami bungalow expanded with lots of updates - nice back yard and wood deck for grilling, surrounded by privacy hedge. 5 mins. to UM. beautifully furnished and equipped incl. stocked kitchen and linens.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
South Miami
1 Unit Available
6622 ACACIA CT
6622 Acacia Court, South Miami, FL
Rare opportunity to Rent in the EXCLUSIVE Davis Gardens. this is a peaceful and secure gated commmunity with only 34 single- family homes, lush tropical splendor.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Sunset West
1 Unit Available
7920 SW 95th Ave
7920 Southwest 95th Avenue, Sunset, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautiful 3/2 single-family home located on the inside corner of a culdesac for added privacy in a quiet neighborhood near A+ schools. No drive-thru traffic makes it ideal for kids and pets to play safely.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
South Miami
1 Unit Available
5972 SW 42nd Ter
5972 Southwest 42nd Terrace, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Charming, well-maintained 3/2, centrally located Coral Gables home. Park is behind home. Tile throughout, updated kitchen and bathroom. Roof and A/C only a couple of years old. Close to UM, Biltmore and Nicklaus Hospital.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7801 SW 88th Ter
7801 Southwest 88th Terrace, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2560 sqft
A Spectacular Oasis awaits within the beautiful & secure community of Tara. This spacious 3/2.5 on over 6500 Sq. Ft. offers all the comforts of luxury living and entertaining. Featuring award-winning private fountains & pool, gazebo and BBQ.
Similar Pages
Glenvar Heights 1 BedroomsGlenvar Heights 2 BedroomsGlenvar Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlenvar Heights 3 BedroomsGlenvar Heights Accessible ApartmentsGlenvar Heights Apartments with BalconyGlenvar Heights Apartments with Garage
Glenvar Heights Apartments with GymGlenvar Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGlenvar Heights Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGlenvar Heights Apartments with ParkingGlenvar Heights Apartments with PoolGlenvar Heights Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FLKey Largo, FLPembroke Park, FL