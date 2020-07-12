Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:31 PM

361 Apartments for rent in Glenvar Heights, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Glenvar Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
18 Units Available
Glenvar Heights
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
950 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8107 SW 72nd Ave
8107 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
Studio
$1,259
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $500 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8075 SW 73rd Ave
8075 Southwest 73rd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $500 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Sunset East
5500 SW 77th Ct
5500 Southwest 77th Court, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
886 sqft
Location, Location, Location!!!! Rarely Available 2/2 Miller lakes Condo, two parking spaces assigned. Remodeled bathrooms, very well maintained, Community offers pool, laundry on each floor and gym

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8215 SW 72 Avenue
8215 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,327
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Heated resort-style pool with BBQ area , Two story state-of-the-art fitness center,Spin room with fitness classes on demand,Resident business lounge and conference center,Coffee bar,Two-story billiards lounge ,Reservable clubroom with kitchen,Sunset

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8395 SW 73rd Ave
8395 Southwest 73rd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 1/1 in Luxury building w/Elegant lobby and full-time security. Wood laminate floors throughout. Wood and Granite kitchen. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Over 800 sf with private patio on Pool Level.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6861 SW 44th St # 201
6861 Southwest 44th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1185 sqft
Amazing Apartment at Gables Court Condo 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 185981 Beautiful Property near UM, FIU and MIA Airport.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6850 SW 45th Ln
6850 Southwest 45th Lane, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath Gables Point Townhouse available immediately! Largest 2 bedroom model with rare "walkthrough" floorpan, which includes an additional rear garden entrance to large private back patio.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6801 SW 44th St
6801 Southwest 44th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
INCLUDED: BASIC CABLE TV + INTERNET + WATER. This beautiful 2/2 unit is completely FURNISHED, great open kitchen, washer & dryer inside unit, spacious covered balcony and 1 assigned parking + visitors.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
4600 SW 67 Ave
4600 Southwest 67th Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
960 sqft
HOT*HOT*HOT Rare one story, 1st floor, rental at Sunwood, a gated community, in a fabulous location. One of the few units that has a full 2nd bathroom and a washer/dryer in the unit. Tiled throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6831 SW 44th St
6831 Southwest 44th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SEMI FURNISHED - INCLUDED: BASIC CABLE TV + INTERNET + WATER. This beautiful 1/1 unit has marble floors, great open kitchen, washer & dryer inside unit, beautiful covered balcony and 1 assigned parking + visitors.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
4560 SW 68th Ct Cir
4560 Southwest 68th Court Circle, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Great opportunity to rent a beautiful & updated Gables Point Condo with 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and new SS refrigerator + stove. It has wood floors and an open kitchen. There is a washer/dryer in the unit and a large private patio.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
5431 SW 70th Pl N
5431 Southwest 70th Place North, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Spacious Bridgepoint Townhouse. All remodeled. 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Baths + additional den. This beautiful unit is located in the heart of South Miami, very close to Gables and shopping malls.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6961 SW 62nd St
6961 Southwest 62nd Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$16,500
Spectacular lakefront estate in South Miami completely rebuilt in 2014 with no expense spared. Imagine enjoying weekends at this gorgeous pool home overlooking the waterfall flowing into the lake covered with greenery.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8390 SW 72nd Ave
8390 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, Location, Location, Residential, 24 hour security, walking distance from Metro Rail, Dadeland Mall, near Baptist and south Miami Hospitals, grat private and public schools, spacious 2/2 with Den, 2 assigned parking spaces, Cermic and wood

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6845 SW 52nd St
6845 SW 52nd St, Glenvar Heights, FL
5 Bedrooms
$7,700
Almost brand new house, with open floor plan.

1 of 27

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
8010 SW 63 Pl
8010 Southwest 63rd Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
If a gorgeous house with a stunning patio and pool area for entertaining is what you’re looking for, then look no further! This 3BR/2BA home is situated in Beverly Gardens, a beautiful neighborhood east of US1, close to South Miami.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
7403 SW 82nd St
7403 Southwest 82nd Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Beautiful 1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment in excellent Location, close to Dadeland Mall, University of Miami, Metrorail station, with easy access to Palmetto and 878 expressways, in a well maintained gated community, great pool view, assigned parking space,

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6500 SW 84 ST
6500 Southwest 84th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely furnished and redone 3 bed/2 bath. Extremely large bedrooms and living area. Covered parking. Front patio and backyard with pool. It is a Corner Duplex but looks and feels like single family home. Each entrance is on a different street.
Results within 1 mile of Glenvar Heights
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
93 Units Available
Kendall
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,440
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
$
26 Units Available
Kendall
Colony at Dadeland
9357 SW 77th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,584
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,526
1288 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open layouts. Ample community amenities, including a clubhouse, two pools and 24/7 fitness center. Close to US Route 1 (Pinecrest Parkway). Near Dadeland Mall for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Pinecrest
Waterside Apartments
6763 S.W. 88th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterside Apartments is located at 6763 SW 88th Street, Miami, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
9010 SW 68th Ave
9010 Southwest 68th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4418 sqft
Amazing North Pinecrest Italian Palazzo 5Be/5Ba - Property Id: 179960 A MUST SEE!!!...North Pinecrest Italian Palazzo in private, secure cul-de-sac enclave. 5 full bedroom & bathrooms, huge living/entertainment areas.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Miami
6001 SW 70th St # 641
6001 Southwest 70th Street, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing Condo at Valencia 2Be/2Ba - Property Id: 184879 **CALL AND ASK HOW TO RECEIVE ONE MONTH FREE!**Only $750 Deposit! Fast and Easy Move In! 2 Master bedrooms with huge walk-in closets! Valencia South Miami is now offering 1-4 bedroom layouts
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Glenvar Heights, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Glenvar Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

