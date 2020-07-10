/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:33 PM
399 Apartments for rent in Glenvar Heights, FL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
18 Units Available
Glenvar Heights
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,504
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
950 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6720 SW 72nd Ct
6720 Southwest 72nd Court, Glenvar Heights, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
3000 sqft
Available 08/20/20 South Miami Retreat - Property Id: 72057 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/72057 Property Id 72057 (RLNE5876439)
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8107 SW 72nd Ave
8107 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
Studio
$1,259
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $500 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8075 SW 73rd Ave
8075 Southwest 73rd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $500 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8215 SW 72 Avenue
8215 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,327
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Heated resort-style pool with BBQ area , Two story state-of-the-art fitness center,Spin room with fitness classes on demand,Resident business lounge and conference center,Coffee bar,Two-story billiards lounge ,Reservable clubroom with kitchen,Sunset
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8395 SW 73rd Ave
8395 Southwest 73rd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 1/1 in Luxury building w/Elegant lobby and full-time security. Wood laminate floors throughout. Wood and Granite kitchen. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Over 800 sf with private patio on Pool Level.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6861 SW 44th St # 201
6861 Southwest 44th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1185 sqft
Amazing Apartment at Gables Court Condo 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 185981 Beautiful Property near UM, FIU and MIA Airport.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
4726 SW 67th Ave
4726 SW 67th Ave, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
CHARMING 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms Townhouse in exclusive private community of Oasis.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6801 SW 44th St
6801 Southwest 44th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
INCLUDED: BASIC CABLE TV + INTERNET + WATER. This beautiful 2/2 unit is completely FURNISHED, great open kitchen, washer & dryer inside unit, spacious covered balcony and 1 assigned parking + visitors.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
4600 SW 67 Ave
4600 Southwest 67th Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
960 sqft
HOT*HOT*HOT Rare one story, 1st floor, rental at Sunwood, a gated community, in a fabulous location. One of the few units that has a full 2nd bathroom and a washer/dryer in the unit. Tiled throughout.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6831 SW 44th St
6831 Southwest 44th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SEMI FURNISHED - INCLUDED: BASIC CABLE TV + INTERNET + WATER. This beautiful 1/1 unit has marble floors, great open kitchen, washer & dryer inside unit, beautiful covered balcony and 1 assigned parking + visitors.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
4708 SW 67 AV
4708 Southwest 67th Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
HOT HOT HOT gated Oasis. Largest model. Recently gutted and updated. Kitchen boasts contemporary chocolate brown cabinets, granite counters, new SS appls, and matching dining room built-ins.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6841 SW 44th St
6841 Southwest 44th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gables Court is the most sought out community in the Gables area, just minutes away from University of Miami, Downtown Coral Gables, South Miami, The Grove, shopping & dining. Easy access to major roads.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
4560 SW 68th Ct Cir
4560 Southwest 68th Court Circle, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Great opportunity to rent a beautiful & updated Gables Point Condo with 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and new SS refrigerator + stove. It has wood floors and an open kitchen. There is a washer/dryer in the unit and a large private patio.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8108 SW 82 Pl
8108 Southwest 82nd Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Nice and cozy 3 bedroom/2 bath one-story townhouse in the beautiful Kings Creek neighborhood near Dadeland & Baptist Hospital. Big open living room spaces, with a split floorplan giving the master bedroom some privacy.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
5009 SW 71st Pl
5009 Southwest 71st Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
LEASE PURCHASE ONLY *** This 2 bedroom 2-1/2 bathrooms lakefront home is available for lease or lease purchase.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8390 SW 72nd Ave
8390 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, Location, Location, Residential, 24 hour security, walking distance from Metro Rail, Dadeland Mall, near Baptist and south Miami Hospitals, grat private and public schools, spacious 2/2 with Den, 2 assigned parking spaces, Cermic and wood
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6845 SW 52nd St
6845 SW 52nd St, Glenvar Heights, FL
5 Bedrooms
$7,700
Almost brand new house, with open floor plan.
1 of 27
Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
8010 SW 63 Pl
8010 Southwest 63rd Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
If a gorgeous house with a stunning patio and pool area for entertaining is what you’re looking for, then look no further! This 3BR/2BA home is situated in Beverly Gardens, a beautiful neighborhood east of US1, close to South Miami.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
8400 SW 65 AVE
8400 SW 65th Ave, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Completely furnished 3 bed/2 bath. It is a Corner Duplex but looks and feels like a Single family home with a private yard and patio. Each entrance is on a different street. Complete privacy. Quiet area. Across the street from 2M plus homes.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6500 SW 84 ST
6500 Southwest 84th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely furnished and redone 3 bed/2 bath. Extremely large bedrooms and living area. Covered parking. Front patio and backyard with pool. It is a Corner Duplex but looks and feels like single family home. Each entrance is on a different street.
Results within 1 mile of Glenvar Heights
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
94 Units Available
Kendall
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,440
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
$
27 Units Available
Kendall
Colony at Dadeland
9357 SW 77th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,584
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,526
1288 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open layouts. Ample community amenities, including a clubhouse, two pools and 24/7 fitness center. Close to US Route 1 (Pinecrest Parkway). Near Dadeland Mall for convenient shopping.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Kendall
7350 SW 89th St # 2205s
7350 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing Furnished Condo at Toscano 2Be/2Ba - Property Id: 179729 A MUST SEE!!!...Beautiful furnished 2 Bed 2 Bath with Great North view towards Dadeland and Downtown Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
