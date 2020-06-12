/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:24 AM
201 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Glenvar Heights, FL
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
Glenvar Heights
18 Units Available
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
950 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
4530 SW 68th Ct Cir
4530 Southwest 68th Court Circle, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Rarely available unit in Gables Pointe. This unit has been completely upgraded/remodeled with laminate wood flooring in the second floor and tile in the first floor.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8215 SW 72 Avenue
8215 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
Heated resort-style pool with BBQ area , Two story state-of-the-art fitness center,Spin room with fitness classes on demand,Resident business lounge and conference center,Coffee bar,Two-story billiards lounge ,Reservable clubroom with kitchen,Sunset
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
6840 SW 45th Ln
6840 Southwest 45th Lane, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 bedrooms 1 and 1/1/2 bathroom that includes two vanities separate from the shower and the bathtub and toilet, one for each of the bedrooms.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8390 SW 72nd Ave
8390 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1316 sqft
Location, Location, Location, Residential, 24 hour security, walking distance from Metro Rail, Dadeland Mall, near Baptist and south Miami Hospitals, grat private and public schools, spacious 2/2 with Den, 2 assigned parking spaces, Cermic and wood
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
4600 SW 67 Ave
4600 Southwest 67th Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
HOT*HOT*HOT Rare one story, 1st floor, rental at Sunwood, a gated community, in a fabulous location. One of the few units that has a full 2nd bathroom and a washer/dryer in the unit. Tiled throughout.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7520 SW 82nd St
7520 Southwest 82nd Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Location Location Location, 2/2 right behind dadeland mall, close to us 1, quiet community with low traffic, all tile floor, new water heater, in unit washer/dryer, master bedroom hase double closet, water included,
Results within 1 mile of Glenvar Heights
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
Kendall
90 Units Available
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Pinecrest
2 Units Available
Waterside Apartments
6763 S.W. 88th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
969 sqft
Waterside Apartments is located at 6763 SW 88th Street, Miami, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:48am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9143 Southwest 77th Avenue
9143 Southwest 77th Avenue, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1073 sqft
9143 Southwest 77th Avenue Apt #B408, Miami, FL 33156 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:48am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
6886 North Kendall Drive
6886 North Kendall Drive, Pinecrest, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
982 sqft
6886 North Kendall Drive Apt #D407, Pinecrest, FL 33156 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
6900 N Kendall Dr
6900 North Kendall Drive, Pinecrest, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Great 2/2 condo unit in the peaceful Dadeland Grove community. Great location in Pinecrest! Just east of Dadeland Mall. Walk to Metrorail and Dadeland Mall. Close to University of Miami & Hwy 826. Zoned to A+ Pinecrest schools.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7925 SW 86th St
7925 Southwest 86th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1042 sqft
Freshly painted 2/2 with waterway views! Updated bathrooms and all tile floors. Located on Greenbelt with wide Canal views! Great community pool plus lighted tennis courts! Easy parking.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Sunset West
1 Unit Available
9405 SW 76 ST
9405 SW 76th St, Sunset, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Astonishing condo in excellent location! Completely remodeled, porcelain floors, stainless steel appliances. One assigned spot and lots of guest parking. Come to see this beautiful unit! One pet up to 20 pounds welcome ($200 non-refundable pet fee).
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7290 SW 90th St
7290 SW 90th St, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1163 sqft
BEST DEAL IN THE DOWNTOWN DADELAND! Fast approval! Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms in the heart of prestigious Downtown Dadeland.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
6850 SW 29th st
6850 Southwest 29th Street, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2/2 in West Miami, spacious master bedroom, nice backyard with pool to entertain. water, pool manteinance and yard paid by landlord.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7265 Southwest 89th Street
7265 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1162 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Kendall. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and gym.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
4560 SW 68th Ct Cir
4560 Southwest 68th Court Circle, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Great opportunity to rent a beautiful & updated Gables Point Condo with 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and new SS refrigerator + stove. It has wood floors and an open kitchen. There is a washer/dryer in the unit and a large private patio.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7355 SW 89th St
7355 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Freshly painted, spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with modern laminate floors. Located in the heart of Downtown Dadeland, steps from Dadeland mall and mins from University of Miami. Surrounded by entertainment, restaurants, hotels and more.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7270 SW 88th St
7270 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful and spacious two bedroom, two bath unit, offering stainless steel kitchen appliances, high impact windows and sliding door, granite countertops, tiled floors and vertical blinds.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
5009 SW 71st Pl
5009 Southwest 71st Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
LEASE PURCHASE ONLY *** This 2 bedroom 2-1/2 bathrooms lakefront home is available for lease or lease purchase.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7275 SW 90th Way
7275 Southwest 90th Way, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1085 sqft
FANTASTIC 2 BEDS 2 BATHS 2 BALCONIES IN DOWNTOWN DADELAND, WALKING DISTANCE TO THE RESTAURANTS, DADELAND MALL AND US1.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9021 SW 94th St
9021 Southwest 94th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
Excellent 2 bed 2 bath unit at The Grande. Great location near Baptist Hospital and Dadeland Mall, with easy Highway Access. Gated community. Lovely Condo with coveted open kitchen split floorplan.
Results within 5 miles of Glenvar Heights
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
Flagami
115 Units Available
Soleste Blue Lagoon
5375 Northwest 7th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
824 sqft
Soleste is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Blue Lagoon, offering distinctive Studio Suites, One, Two, and Three-Bedroom Apartment Homes.
Similar Pages
Glenvar Heights 1 BedroomsGlenvar Heights 2 BedroomsGlenvar Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlenvar Heights 3 BedroomsGlenvar Heights Accessible ApartmentsGlenvar Heights Apartments with BalconyGlenvar Heights Apartments with Garage
Glenvar Heights Apartments with GymGlenvar Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGlenvar Heights Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGlenvar Heights Apartments with ParkingGlenvar Heights Apartments with PoolGlenvar Heights Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FLKey Largo, FLPembroke Park, FL