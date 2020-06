Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Almost brand new house, with open floor plan. This beautiful, centrally located 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in South Miami is move in ready! The covered terrace overlooking the perfectly landscaped backyard and the beach-entry pool is the perfect setting for spending quality time with the family and friends. Other features include: two car tiled garage, granite counter tops, porcelain flooring throughout, and full wood cabinetry. Just five minutes to U.M.