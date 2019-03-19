All apartments in Fruit Cove
808 SOUTHERN CREEK DR

808 Southern Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

808 Southern Creek Drive, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
garage
End unit townhome in St. Johns county off Racetrack Road. Eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, LR/DR combination, 3 bedroom/2 1/2 baths with one car garage end unit. Inside laundry.Owner is considering repainting and new flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 SOUTHERN CREEK DR have any available units?
808 SOUTHERN CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 808 SOUTHERN CREEK DR have?
Some of 808 SOUTHERN CREEK DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 SOUTHERN CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
808 SOUTHERN CREEK DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 SOUTHERN CREEK DR pet-friendly?
No, 808 SOUTHERN CREEK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 808 SOUTHERN CREEK DR offer parking?
Yes, 808 SOUTHERN CREEK DR does offer parking.
Does 808 SOUTHERN CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 SOUTHERN CREEK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 SOUTHERN CREEK DR have a pool?
Yes, 808 SOUTHERN CREEK DR has a pool.
Does 808 SOUTHERN CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 808 SOUTHERN CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 808 SOUTHERN CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 808 SOUTHERN CREEK DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 808 SOUTHERN CREEK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 SOUTHERN CREEK DR does not have units with air conditioning.
