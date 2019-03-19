808 SOUTHERN CREEK DR

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool garage

End unit townhome in St. Johns county off Racetrack Road. Eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, LR/DR combination, 3 bedroom/2 1/2 baths with one car garage end unit. Inside laundry.Owner is considering repainting and new flooring