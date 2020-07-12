260 Apartments for rent in Fruit Cove, FL with parking

Apartment List
1 Unit Available
137 Dragonfly Drive
137 Dragonfly Drive, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1870 sqft
- ST JOHNS Home, Single-Story, 3bdrm/2bath, Stove, Fridge (Icemaker as-is), DW, Disposal (as-is), Washer ONLY (as-is), Laminate/Carpet/Vinyl Flooring, Ceiling Fans, Blinds, 2 car garage (Remote and Opener as-is), security system, walk-in closets,

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
827 Orangewood Rd
827 Orangewood Road, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Available 07/15/20 Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath House for Rent - Property Id: 15008 Fully updated, spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in NW St. Johns Cty, near great schools. Formal dining room.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
305 Southern Branch Lane
305 Southern Branch Lane, Fruit Cove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1222 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom townhouse with 1 car attached garage in Southern Branch in St Johns County! - **AVAILABLE NOW** Nice 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse with 1 car attached garage in Southern Branch in St Johns County.

1 of 56

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1108 SUMMERCHASE DR
1108 Summerchase Drive, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1643 sqft
Come relax in this quiet Julington Creek Plantation home with serene waterfront setting. Screened porch overlooks a pond with back yard fishing.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
349 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN
349 Southern Branch Lane, Fruit Cove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1222 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath townhome with 1222 square feet of living space! Luxury Vinyl Plank floors and paint throughout. Combination living room/ dining room with an eat in kitchen.. Two master bedrooms each with their own bathroom.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1872 REAR ADMIRAL LN
1872 Rear Admiral Lane, Fruit Cove, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2726 sqft
Beautiful home features many upgrades including wood cabinets, granite counter tops, crown molding and more. separate dining room, great room off open kitchen. large master suite downstairs. 3 BR and entertainment loft upstairs.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1205 SOUTHERN STREAM CT
1205 Southern Stream Court, Fruit Cove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1222 sqft
GATED CONDO COMMUNITY IN JULINGTON CREEK PLANTATION. THIS 2 BR, 2.5 BA UNIT OFFERS AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN, LARGE KITCHEN WITH AN EAT IN AREA, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM AND A HALF BATH DOWNSTAIRS.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
344 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN
344 Southern Branch Lane, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1497 sqft
2 story end unit town home with deck in the back yard. Beautiful tile floors in family room. Kitchen includes breakfast bar, eating area, range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1268 BURGANDY TRL
1268 North Burgandy Trail, Fruit Cove, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2955 sqft
**AVAILABLE JULY 10th, 2020**Beautiful POOL home located in Westgate in Julington Creek Plantation.Enjoy all the 5 star amenities Julington Creek has to offer! This 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home boasts almost 3,000 sqft. of living space.

1 of 32

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1230 OAKWOOD LN
1230 Oakwood Lane, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1556 sqft
Located near Julington Creek. Desirable schools. Spacious backyard. Norwegian brick. Side-entry garage with long driveway. No water or sewer bill. Recent home improvements. Water softener and lawn care is included in the rent.

1 of 9

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
726 Middle Branch Way
726 Middle Branch Way, Fruit Cove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1222 sqft
Immaculate 2 bed & 2 1/2 bath in Southern Creek gated community, part of the very desired julington Creek, best rated schools in Saint Johns County, community club with pool. Brand New Microwave.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1418 Chinaberry Ct W
1418 West Chinaberry Court, Fruit Cove, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2307 sqft
1418 Chinaberry Ct W Available 09/11/20 4/2 Julington Creek house for rent in a guarded gated Plantation Grove community!!! - Nice & neutral 4/2 on a cul-de-sac lot w/preserve view from front. Screened covered lanai,Hardwood floors in living area.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1111 SOUTHERN MILL CT
1111 Southern Mill Court, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1497 sqft
*** New Wood Floor installed and No carpet*** Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in Julington Creek Plantation. The lawn, exterior paint and roof are all maintained by the Homeowners Association.
1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6748 Discovery Crossing Rd
6748 Discovery Crossing Road, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2900 sqft
Better hurry! This beauty will go fast. This home is like new with an open main-floor layout. You will love spacious dining room area that overlooks the great room and backyard.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
256 Leese Drive
256 Leese Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1191 sqft
256 Leese Drive Available 08/14/20 Nice 2B/2.5 B condo for rent in Aberdeen in St Johns - Beautiful pond front 2 Bed 2.5 Bath townhome with 1 car garage. Open floor plan. All new floors. Downstairs laminated floors, living area and carpet upstairs.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
118 Castlegate Lane
118 Castlegate Lane, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2609 sqft
Lakefront Durbin Crossing Home "For Rent" Lakefront Durbin Crossing Home "For Rent"

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
132 LEESE DR
132 Leese Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1463 sqft
Desirable, end-unit, 3 bed/2.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1137 ASHFIELD WAY
1137 Ashfield Way, St. Johns County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3486 sqft
Executive Rental in sought after Durbin Crossing features open floor plan with Gourmet Kitchen including Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Oven, Butler's Pantry & Solid Surface counters.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
598 SERVIA DR
598 Servia Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1210 sqft
Townhome located in top-rated school district in St. John's county, with easy access to the highway. Has two bedrooms upstairs, with their own bathrooms and a half-bath downstairs. Fenced in yard, great for family time and pets.

1 of 60

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
182 QUEEN VICTORIA AVE
182 Queen Victoria Avenue, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2539 sqft
Stunning Aberdeen Home just hit the market in St. Johns!! This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 2539 sq ft of living space. The first floor features a home office, formal dining room, large living room and first floor master.

1 of 24

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
1 Unit Available
Julington Creek
3266 Remler Drive South
3266 Remler Dr, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1558 sqft
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
50 ELIANA AVE
50 Eliana Avenue, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2071 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 50 ELIANA AVE in St. Johns County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 63

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
85 CALLISTO WAY
85 Callisto Way, St. Johns County, FL
6 Bedrooms
$3,495
4412 sqft
Beautiful upgrades and light fixtures with quartz countertops and upgraded kitchen cabinets. This plan has two high ceilings at the entrance and living area. Comes with a covered lanai and beautiful preserve backing and pavered drive way.
1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
47 Units Available
Greenland
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1525 sqft
Welcome to Cue Luxury Living Apartments! We are a BRAND NEW community and will be opening in early March 2020. You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Jacksonville, Florida.
City Guide for Fruit Cove, FL

Welcome to the Sunshine state where the people are friendly, the skies are sunny and the beach is never more than a hop, skip and a jump away. 

Fruit Cove, Florida is barely 18 square miles and is only a mere 26 miles from the hustle and bustle of Jacksonville. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fruit Cove, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fruit Cove apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

