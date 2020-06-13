Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:24 AM

105 Apartments for rent in Fruit Cove, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
153 Hawthorn Hedge Lane
153 Hawthorne Hedge Lane, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1635 sqft
Located in Julington Creek Plantation, this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom rental is ready for a new tenant! Fenced in backyard with a lake view. Brand new Fridge will be installed. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
344 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN
344 Southern Branch Lane, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1497 sqft
2 story end unit town home with deck in the back yard. Beautiful tile floors in family room. Kitchen includes breakfast bar, eating area, range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
150 SOUTHERN BRIDGE BLVD
150 Southern Bridge Boulevard, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1155 sqft
Great Location in JCP Community with access to all the pools and amenities. Ground level flat with three bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Single car garage. Spacious living room with view of conservation.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1385 SHOOTINGSTAR LN
1385 Shootingstar Lane, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2083 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Julington Creek Plantation! This home features almost 2,100 sq. ft. of living space.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1005 FLORA PARKE DR
1005 Flora Parke Drive, Fruit Cove, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2250 sqft
Beautiful and spacious home in a great community! Features include a two-car garage, updated bathroom fixtures, and low-maintenance flooring throughout the living areas. Separate dining and family rooms. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
305 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN
305 Southern Branch Lane, Fruit Cove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1222 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse with 1 car attached garage in Southern Branch in St Johns County. Downstairs you have a nice living room/dining room combination. There is laminate flooring throughout the downstairs.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1268 BURGANDY TRL
1268 North Burgandy Trail, Fruit Cove, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2955 sqft
**AVAILABLE JULY 10th, 2020**Beautiful POOL home located in Westgate in Julington Creek Plantation.Enjoy all the 5 star amenities Julington Creek has to offer! This 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home boasts almost 3,000 sqft. of living space.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
340 TROPICAL TRCE W
340 West Tropical Trace, Fruit Cove, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1415 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in Julington Creek Plantation! Enjoy all the 5 star amenities of Julington Creek Plantation! This home features close to 1,700 sq. ft.

1 of 9

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
726 Middle Branch Way
726 Middle Branch Way, Fruit Cove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1222 sqft
Immaculate 2 bed & 2 1/2 bath in Southern Creek gated community, part of the very desired julington Creek, best rated schools in Saint Johns County, community club with pool. Brand New Microwave.

1 of 23

Last updated October 3 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
950 STATE ROAD 13
950 Florida Highway 13, Fruit Cove, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1895 sqft
This home is located in St. John's County close to stores and restaurants. Home has red brick front elevation on a large lot with a fenced backyard. Open floorplan. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Fruit Cove

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Julington Creek
1 Unit Available
12678 Stallion Court
12678 Stallion Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1808 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Jacksonville, FL is now available.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
116 North Aberdeenshire Drive
116 North Aberdeenshire Drive, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
1922 sqft
Welcome home to the exclusive community of Aberdeen In St. Johns county! Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home with just under 2,000 sq ft. Split floor plan all on one level. Master bedrooms is large and has connected master bath.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
132 LEESE DR
132 Leese Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1463 sqft
Desirable, end-unit, 3 bed/2.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
425 Buckhead Ct
425 Buckhead Court, St. Johns County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
3380 sqft
425 Buckhead Ct Available 07/16/20 Durbin Crossing - Come preview this 5BR 3.5 Bath with spectacular lake to preserve views from your extra large premium yard.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
118 Castlegate Lane
118 Castlegate Lane, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2609 sqft
Lakefront Durbin Crossing Home "For Rent"

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
367 SERVIA DR
367 Servia Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1502 sqft
NEWER 3 YEAR OLD CORNER UNIT 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE IN Sought after Palisades of Durban Crossing zoned for top rated St. Johns County Schools. 1,500 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
280 ADELAIDE DR W
280 West Adelaide Drive, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1804 sqft
**AVAILABLE JULY 15th, 2020**Beautiful 4 bedroom,2 bathroom home for rent in Aberdeen in St Johns county!Has nice tile flooring throughout & carpet in the bedrooms.Spacious living room & separate dining room.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
598 SERVIA DR
598 Servia Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1210 sqft
Townhome located in top-rated school district in St. John's county, with easy access to the highway. Has two bedrooms upstairs, with their own bathrooms and a half-bath downstairs. Fenced in yard, great for family time and pets.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
15162 ROCKY SHOALS RD
15162 Rocky Shoals Road, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2948 sqft
**AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST, 2020**Stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the Crossings at Bartram! This home features approximately 3,000 sq. ft. of living space! Upon entering the home you have a nice office/den.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2624 PHEASANT CT W
2624 Pheasant Court West, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1048 sqft
Nice 3/2 updated home, carpet throughout, baths tiled, white kitchen cabinets and laminate countertop, stone fireplace, sits on over 1/2 acre, includes fridge, dishwasher, stove, washer/dryer (As-is). Well and septic so no water/sewer bill.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
376 GRANT LOGAN DR
376 Grant Logan Drive, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2757 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 376 GRANT LOGAN DR in St. Johns County.

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
182 QUEEN VICTORIA AVE
182 Queen Victoria Avenue, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2539 sqft
Stunning Aberdeen Home just hit the market in St. Johns!! This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 2539 sq ft of living space. The first floor features a home office, formal dining room, large living room and first floor master.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
36 BAGPIPE CT
36 Bagpipe Court, St. Johns County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,450
2885 sqft
Beautiful Cul-de-sac home in Aberdeen! This 5 bedroom, 4 bath home is a perfect place to call home!

1 of 24

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
Julington Creek
1 Unit Available
3266 Remler Drive South
3266 Remler Dr, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1558 sqft
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession.
City Guide for Fruit Cove, FL

Welcome to the Sunshine state where the people are friendly, the skies are sunny and the beach is never more than a hop, skip and a jump away. 

Fruit Cove, Florida is barely 18 square miles and is only a mere 26 miles from the hustle and bustle of Jacksonville.

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fruit Cove, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fruit Cove renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

