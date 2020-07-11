/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 11 2020 at 9:31 PM
255 Apartments for rent in Fruit Cove, FL with pool
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
137 Dragonfly Drive
137 Dragonfly Drive, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1870 sqft
- ST JOHNS Home, Single-Story, 3bdrm/2bath, Stove, Fridge (Icemaker as-is), DW, Disposal (as-is), Washer ONLY (as-is), Laminate/Carpet/Vinyl Flooring, Ceiling Fans, Blinds, 2 car garage (Remote and Opener as-is), security system, walk-in closets,
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
312 MORNING GLORY LN
312 Morning Glory Lane, Fruit Cove, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2205 sqft
FULL STUCCO HOME WITH LOTS OF UPGRADES.FEATURES 42 INCH CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS; VERY OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH UPGRATED LIGHTING INSIDE AND OUT. TILED, WOOD AND CARPET FLOORS THROUGHOUT; FULL IRRIGATION SYSTEM.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
600 N Covered Bridge Rd Unit #2 - Southbridge
600 North Covered Bridge Road, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1460 sqft
600 N Covered Bridge Rd Unit #2 - Southbridge Available 08/17/20 Enjoy all the amenities of Julington Creek Plantation! - **AVAILABLE AUGUST 17th, 2020** Spacious Julington Creek Plantation townhome with wood floors! This well maintained townhome
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
4093 LONICERA LOOP
4093 Lonicera Loop, Fruit Cove, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,575
2467 sqft
This amazing pool home will be sure to satisfy! Formal living space- perfect for office or kids play area. Spacious family room over looking the pool and backyard.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
436 Mallowbranch Drive
436 Mallowbranch Drive, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1774 sqft
Nice home with beautiful laminate wood flooring! - **AVAILABLE NOW** Beautiful home built by DR Horton in 2004! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has almost 1,800 sq.
1 of 56
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1108 SUMMERCHASE DR
1108 Summerchase Drive, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1643 sqft
Come relax in this quiet Julington Creek Plantation home with serene waterfront setting. Screened porch overlooks a pond with back yard fishing.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
862 SOUTHERN CREEK DR
862 Southern Creek Drive, Fruit Cove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1104 sqft
Check out this furnished amazing updated townhome with a pool & park inside the community! This unit features 2 Master Bedrooms with En Suite Baths ~ Walk In Closets ~ Laminate Floors ~ Open Concept ~ Breakfast Bar ~ Neutral Paint ~ AC ~ In Unit
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
349 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN
349 Southern Branch Lane, Fruit Cove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1222 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath townhome with 1222 square feet of living space! Luxury Vinyl Plank floors and paint throughout. Combination living room/ dining room with an eat in kitchen.. Two master bedrooms each with their own bathroom.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1872 REAR ADMIRAL LN
1872 Rear Admiral Lane, Fruit Cove, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2726 sqft
Beautiful home features many upgrades including wood cabinets, granite counter tops, crown molding and more. separate dining room, great room off open kitchen. large master suite downstairs. 3 BR and entertainment loft upstairs.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1205 SOUTHERN STREAM CT
1205 Southern Stream Court, Fruit Cove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1222 sqft
GATED CONDO COMMUNITY IN JULINGTON CREEK PLANTATION. THIS 2 BR, 2.5 BA UNIT OFFERS AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN, LARGE KITCHEN WITH AN EAT IN AREA, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM AND A HALF BATH DOWNSTAIRS.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
344 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN
344 Southern Branch Lane, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1497 sqft
2 story end unit town home with deck in the back yard. Beautiful tile floors in family room. Kitchen includes breakfast bar, eating area, range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1840 REAR ADMIRAL LN
1840 Rear Admiral Lane, Fruit Cove, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,590
3140 sqft
Gorgeous home built by ICI,; Beautiful hardwood flooring through out the 1st floor except bath and laundry rooms; Master bedroom is on 1st level and 4 oversized bed rooms are on 2nd level; Shutter blinds through out the whole house; Fenced back yard
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1268 BURGANDY TRL
1268 North Burgandy Trail, Fruit Cove, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2955 sqft
**AVAILABLE JULY 10th, 2020**Beautiful POOL home located in Westgate in Julington Creek Plantation.Enjoy all the 5 star amenities Julington Creek has to offer! This 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home boasts almost 3,000 sqft. of living space.
1 of 9
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
726 Middle Branch Way
726 Middle Branch Way, Fruit Cove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1222 sqft
Immaculate 2 bed & 2 1/2 bath in Southern Creek gated community, part of the very desired julington Creek, best rated schools in Saint Johns County, community club with pool. Brand New Microwave.
1 of 23
Last updated October 3 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
950 STATE ROAD 13
950 Florida Highway 13, Fruit Cove, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1895 sqft
This home is located in St. John's County close to stores and restaurants. Home has red brick front elevation on a large lot with a fenced backyard. Open floorplan. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1418 Chinaberry Ct W
1418 West Chinaberry Court, Fruit Cove, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2307 sqft
1418 Chinaberry Ct W Available 09/11/20 4/2 Julington Creek house for rent in a guarded gated Plantation Grove community!!! - Nice & neutral 4/2 on a cul-de-sac lot w/preserve view from front. Screened covered lanai,Hardwood floors in living area.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1111 SOUTHERN MILL CT
1111 Southern Mill Court, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1497 sqft
*** New Wood Floor installed and No carpet*** Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in Julington Creek Plantation. The lawn, exterior paint and roof are all maintained by the Homeowners Association.
Results within 1 mile of Fruit Cove
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6748 Discovery Crossing Rd
6748 Discovery Crossing Road, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2900 sqft
Better hurry! This beauty will go fast. This home is like new with an open main-floor layout. You will love spacious dining room area that overlooks the great room and backyard.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
256 Leese Drive
256 Leese Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1191 sqft
256 Leese Drive Available 08/14/20 Nice 2B/2.5 B condo for rent in Aberdeen in St Johns - Beautiful pond front 2 Bed 2.5 Bath townhome with 1 car garage. Open floor plan. All new floors. Downstairs laminated floors, living area and carpet upstairs.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
148 CRESTHAVEN PL
148 Cresthaven Place, St. Johns County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2878 sqft
Immaculately clean, 2 story home w/5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Upstairs features master bedroom, bathroom, walk-in closet, large family room, 2 additional bedrooms and 1 full bathroom with double sinks.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
141 CRESTHAVEN PL
141 Cresthaven Place, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2347 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home with 2 Bedrooms upstairs with loft area, great for a family room or computer area. Master bedroom is downstairs. Large kitchen and living area.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
118 Castlegate Lane
118 Castlegate Lane, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2609 sqft
Lakefront Durbin Crossing Home "For Rent" Lakefront Durbin Crossing Home "For Rent"
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
132 LEESE DR
132 Leese Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1463 sqft
Desirable, end-unit, 3 bed/2.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1137 ASHFIELD WAY
1137 Ashfield Way, St. Johns County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3486 sqft
Executive Rental in sought after Durbin Crossing features open floor plan with Gourmet Kitchen including Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Oven, Butler's Pantry & Solid Surface counters.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
