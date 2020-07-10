/
apartments with washer dryer
161 Apartments for rent in Fruit Cove, FL with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
827 Orangewood Rd
827 Orangewood Road, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Available 07/15/20 Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath House for Rent - Property Id: 15008 Fully updated, spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in NW St. Johns Cty, near great schools. Formal dining room.
1 Unit Available
305 Southern Branch Lane
305 Southern Branch Lane, Fruit Cove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1222 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom townhouse with 1 car attached garage in Southern Branch in St Johns County! - **AVAILABLE NOW** Nice 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse with 1 car attached garage in Southern Branch in St Johns County.
1 Unit Available
862 SOUTHERN CREEK DR
862 Southern Creek Drive, Fruit Cove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1104 sqft
Check out this furnished amazing updated townhome with a pool & park inside the community! This unit features 2 Master Bedrooms with En Suite Baths ~ Walk In Closets ~ Laminate Floors ~ Open Concept ~ Breakfast Bar ~ Neutral Paint ~ AC ~ In Unit
1 Unit Available
1205 SOUTHERN STREAM CT
1205 Southern Stream Court, Fruit Cove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1222 sqft
GATED CONDO COMMUNITY IN JULINGTON CREEK PLANTATION. THIS 2 BR, 2.5 BA UNIT OFFERS AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN, LARGE KITCHEN WITH AN EAT IN AREA, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM AND A HALF BATH DOWNSTAIRS.
1 Unit Available
726 Middle Branch Way
726 Middle Branch Way, Fruit Cove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1222 sqft
Immaculate 2 bed & 2 1/2 bath in Southern Creek gated community, part of the very desired julington Creek, best rated schools in Saint Johns County, community club with pool. Brand New Microwave.
Results within 1 mile of Fruit Cove
1 Unit Available
40 Lord Byron act.
40 Lord Byron Court, St. Johns County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,595
2897 sqft
40 Lord Byron act. Available 08/01/20 5 bedroom 3 bath home in Aberdeen - Like new 5 bedroom 3 bath home in Aberdeen with almost 3000 square feet. Stainless appliances. Wood-like tile floor . Food prep island with breakfast bar.
1 Unit Available
6748 Discovery Crossing Rd
6748 Discovery Crossing Road, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2900 sqft
Better hurry! This beauty will go fast. This home is like new with an open main-floor layout. You will love spacious dining room area that overlooks the great room and backyard.
1 Unit Available
256 Leese Drive
256 Leese Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1191 sqft
256 Leese Drive Available 08/14/20 Nice 2B/2.5 B condo for rent in Aberdeen in St Johns - Beautiful pond front 2 Bed 2.5 Bath townhome with 1 car garage. Open floor plan. All new floors. Downstairs laminated floors, living area and carpet upstairs.
1 Unit Available
132 LEESE DR
132 Leese Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1463 sqft
Desirable, end-unit, 3 bed/2.
1 Unit Available
182 QUEEN VICTORIA AVE
182 Queen Victoria Avenue, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2539 sqft
Stunning Aberdeen Home just hit the market in St. Johns!! This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 2539 sq ft of living space. The first floor features a home office, formal dining room, large living room and first floor master.
Results within 5 miles of Fruit Cove
50 Units Available
Greenland
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1525 sqft
Welcome to Cue Luxury Living Apartments! We are a BRAND NEW community and will be opening in early March 2020. You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Jacksonville, Florida.
9 Units Available
Mandarin
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1499 sqft
$25/reserved parking$150/garage
15 Units Available
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,632
1471 sqft
Up To Six Weeks Free, Plus Newly Reduced Rates & 1/2 Off Admin Fee! Apply Online Today! *Tours by Appointment Only *Restrictions Apply
18 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1211 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
130 Units Available
Deerwood
The Menlo
11390 Square St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,282
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1360 sqft
Elevate your standards of luxury apartment living at The Menlo – Jacksonville’s newest and most innovative apartment community at eTown.
21 Units Available
Loretto
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,226
1333 sqft
Prime waterfront location with easy access to shops and dining. Community has a resort pool, 24-hour gym, boat storage and business center. Units have fireplace, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
15 Units Available
Sunbeam
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1250 sqft
Close to I-295 and Old St. Augustine Road. Apartments feature window coverings, wood laminated floors, and pool and lake views. Enjoy unique on-site amenities, including a private fishing pier and modern technology center.
45 Units Available
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1520 sqft
Pet-friendly homes close to I-95 and St. John's Town Center. Open floors plans with plenty of closet space, French doors and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and dog pool.
13 Units Available
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
1009 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,546
1586 sqft
Live life like Oh La Laa at Alaqua! Once inside this quaint community you will enjoy a resort-style atmosphere, relaxing amenities and gracious hospitality. Youll love our gourmet kitchens with granite counters, 10 ft.
146 Units Available
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr, St. Johns County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,314
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1286 sqft
The Elysian offers residents the exclusive lifestyle experience of the St Johns Beachwalk resort community and the ease of low-maintenance, luxury apartment living.
32 Units Available
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1480 sqft
Dare to be ALL IN at Luxor Club! This BRAND NEW community is located in the prestigious Bartram Park area of Jacksonville.
1 Unit Available
388 Richmond Drive
388 Richmond Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1548 sqft
Beautiful sought out Townhouse at Durbin Crossing - Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome with 1 car garage is located in highly desirable community in St. Johns County. This unit is very clean & well maintained.
1 Unit Available
Greenland
12233 Heronsford Lane
12233 Heronsford Lane, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1973 sqft
Adorable, Updated Single Family Home in Prime Location! - WOW! LOOK NO FURTHER! This home has it all- great space, updates, and location, location, location! Great foyer entry into the formal dining or formal living space at the front of the home.
1 Unit Available
6826 Arching Branch Circle
6826 Arching Branch Circle, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1150 sqft
6826 Arching Branch Circle Available 07/24/20 Nice Town home style condo for rent in Bartram park! - Beautiful Townhome. Includes all Black appliances including washer/dryer, cherry cabinets in the kitchen.
