3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM
132 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fruit Cove, FL
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
827 Orangewood Rd
827 Orangewood Road, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath House for Rent - Property Id: 15008 Fully updated, spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in NW St. Johns Cty, near great schools. Formal dining room.
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
153 Hawthorn Hedge Lane
153 Hawthorne Hedge Lane, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1635 sqft
Located in Julington Creek Plantation, this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom rental is ready for a new tenant! Fenced in backyard with a lake view. Brand new Fridge will be installed. Washer and dryer included.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
189 BARTRAM PARKE DR
189 Bartram Parke Drive, Fruit Cove, FL
Lawn maintenance included in rent. Stunning home located in the popular Julington Creek Plantation community in northeast St Johns County.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
344 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN
344 Southern Branch Lane, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1497 sqft
2 story end unit town home with deck in the back yard. Beautiful tile floors in family room. Kitchen includes breakfast bar, eating area, range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1840 REAR ADMIRAL LN
1840 Rear Admiral Lane, Fruit Cove, FL
Gorgeous home built by ICI,; Beautiful hardwood flooring through out the 1st floor except bath and laundry rooms; Master bedroom is on 1st level and 4 oversized bed rooms are on 2nd level; Shutter blinds through out the whole house; Fenced back yard
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
150 SOUTHERN BRIDGE BLVD
150 Southern Bridge Boulevard, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1155 sqft
Great Location in JCP Community with access to all the pools and amenities. Ground level flat with three bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Single car garage. Spacious living room with view of conservation.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1385 SHOOTINGSTAR LN
1385 Shootingstar Lane, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2083 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Julington Creek Plantation! This home features almost 2,100 sq. ft. of living space.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1005 FLORA PARKE DR
1005 Flora Parke Drive, Fruit Cove, FL
Beautiful and spacious home in a great community! Features include a two-car garage, updated bathroom fixtures, and low-maintenance flooring throughout the living areas. Separate dining and family rooms. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
436 MALLOWBRANCH DR
436 Mallowbranch Drive, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1774 sqft
**AVAILABLE JULY 10th, 2020**Beautiful home built by DR Horton in 2004! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has almost 1,800 sq. ft of living space! This home has nice laminate wood flooring throughout! This home has a great open floorplan.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1268 BURGANDY TRL
1268 North Burgandy Trail, Fruit Cove, FL
**AVAILABLE JULY 10th, 2020**Beautiful POOL home located in Westgate in Julington Creek Plantation.Enjoy all the 5 star amenities Julington Creek has to offer! This 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home boasts almost 3,000 sqft. of living space.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
730 MIDDLE BRANCH WAY
730 Middle Branch Way, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1497 sqft
Well-maintained 3bdrm/2.5 bath condo is located near top rated schools & shopping. The backyard has a decorative fence and pond views. Home includes Julington Creek Plantation amenities.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
340 TROPICAL TRCE W
340 West Tropical Trace, Fruit Cove, FL
**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in Julington Creek Plantation! Enjoy all the 5 star amenities of Julington Creek Plantation! This home features close to 1,700 sq. ft.
1 of 32
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1230 OAKWOOD LN
1230 Oakwood Lane, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1556 sqft
Located near Julington Creek. Desirable schools. Spacious backyard. Norwegian brick. Side-entry garage with long driveway. No water or sewer bill. Recent home improvements. Water softener and lawn care is included in the rent.
1 of 23
Last updated October 3 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
950 STATE ROAD 13
950 Florida Highway 13, Fruit Cove, FL
This home is located in St. John's County close to stores and restaurants. Home has red brick front elevation on a large lot with a fenced backyard. Open floorplan. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Fruit Cove
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
425 Buckhead Ct
425 Buckhead Court, St. Johns County, FL
425 Buckhead Ct Available 07/16/20 Durbin Crossing - Come preview this 5BR 3.5 Bath with spectacular lake to preserve views from your extra large premium yard.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Julington Creek
1 Unit Available
12678 Stallion Court
12678 Stallion Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1808 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Jacksonville, FL is now available.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
116 North Aberdeenshire Drive
116 North Aberdeenshire Drive, St. Johns County, FL
Welcome home to the exclusive community of Aberdeen In St. Johns county! Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home with just under 2,000 sq ft. Split floor plan all on one level. Master bedrooms is large and has connected master bath.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
118 Castlegate Lane
118 Castlegate Lane, St. Johns County, FL
Lakefront Durbin Crossing Home "For Rent" Lakefront Durbin Crossing Home "For Rent"
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
367 SERVIA DR
367 Servia Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1502 sqft
NEWER 3 YEAR OLD CORNER UNIT 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE IN Sought after Palisades of Durban Crossing zoned for top rated St. Johns County Schools. 1,500 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
280 ADELAIDE DR W
280 West Adelaide Drive, St. Johns County, FL
**AVAILABLE JULY 15th, 2020**Beautiful 4 bedroom,2 bathroom home for rent in Aberdeen in St Johns county!Has nice tile flooring throughout & carpet in the bedrooms.Spacious living room & separate dining room.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1137 ASHFIELD WAY
1137 Ashfield Way, St. Johns County, FL
Executive Rental in sought after Durbin Crossing features open floor plan with Gourmet Kitchen including Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Oven, Butler's Pantry & Solid Surface counters.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
213 Larkin Place - 1, # 104
213 Larkin Place, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1327 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo , first floor , one car garage .Split floor plan, large master bedroom with spacious Walk in closet .Kitchen tile floor ,granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Washer & Dryer are included.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
15162 ROCKY SHOALS RD
15162 Rocky Shoals Road, Jacksonville, FL
**AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST, 2020**Stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the Crossings at Bartram! This home features approximately 3,000 sq. ft. of living space! Upon entering the home you have a nice office/den.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2624 PHEASANT CT W
2624 Pheasant Court West, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1048 sqft
Nice 3/2 updated home, carpet throughout, baths tiled, white kitchen cabinets and laminate countertop, stone fireplace, sits on over 1/2 acre, includes fridge, dishwasher, stove, washer/dryer (As-is). Well and septic so no water/sewer bill.
