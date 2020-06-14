Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

129 Apartments for rent in Fruit Cove, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Fruit Cove renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
1 Unit Available
153 Hawthorn Hedge Lane
153 Hawthorne Hedge Lane, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1635 sqft
Located in Julington Creek Plantation, this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom rental is ready for a new tenant! Fenced in backyard with a lake view. Brand new Fridge will be installed. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
344 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN
344 Southern Branch Lane, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1497 sqft
2 story end unit town home with deck in the back yard. Beautiful tile floors in family room. Kitchen includes breakfast bar, eating area, range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1005 FLORA PARKE DR
1005 Flora Parke Drive, Fruit Cove, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2250 sqft
Beautiful and spacious home in a great community! Features include a two-car garage, updated bathroom fixtures, and low-maintenance flooring throughout the living areas. Separate dining and family rooms. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar.
Results within 1 mile of Fruit Cove

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
1 Unit Available
118 Castlegate Lane
118 Castlegate Lane, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2609 sqft
Lakefront Durbin Crossing Home "For Rent" Lakefront Durbin Crossing Home "For Rent"

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
367 SERVIA DR
367 Servia Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1502 sqft
NEWER 3 YEAR OLD CORNER UNIT 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE IN Sought after Palisades of Durban Crossing zoned for top rated St. Johns County Schools. 1,500 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
280 ADELAIDE DR W
280 West Adelaide Drive, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1804 sqft
**AVAILABLE JULY 15th, 2020**Beautiful 4 bedroom,2 bathroom home for rent in Aberdeen in St Johns county!Has nice tile flooring throughout & carpet in the bedrooms.Spacious living room & separate dining room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
1 Unit Available
213 Larkin Place - 1, # 104
213 Larkin Place, St. Johns County, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1327 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo , first floor , one car garage .Split floor plan, large master bedroom with spacious Walk in closet .Kitchen tile floor ,granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Washer & Dryer are included.
Results within 5 miles of Fruit Cove
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Deerwood
169 Units Available
The Menlo
11390 Square St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1360 sqft
Elevate your standards of luxury apartment living at The Menlo – Jacksonville’s newest and most innovative apartment community at eTown.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Greenland
52 Units Available
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1525 sqft
Welcome to Cue Luxury Living Apartments! We are a BRAND NEW community and will be opening in early March 2020. You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Jacksonville, Florida.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,091
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1471 sqft
Up to One Month Free*, Plus Newly Reduced Rates & Application and Admin Fees! Apply Online Today! *Tours by Appointment Only *Restrictions Apply
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
15 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1211 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Sunbeam
18 Units Available
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$930
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1250 sqft
Close to I-295 and Old St. Augustine Road. Apartments feature window coverings, wood laminated floors, and pool and lake views. Enjoy unique on-site amenities, including a private fishing pier and modern technology center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
35 Units Available
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,722
1480 sqft
Dare to be ALL IN at Luxor Club! This BRAND NEW community is located in the prestigious Bartram Park area of Jacksonville.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Loretto
20 Units Available
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$904
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1333 sqft
Prime waterfront location with easy access to shops and dining. Community has a resort pool, 24-hour gym, boat storage and business center. Units have fireplace, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
19 Units Available
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,266
1009 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1586 sqft
Live life like Oh La Laa at Alaqua! Once inside this quaint community you will enjoy a resort-style atmosphere, relaxing amenities and gracious hospitality. Youll love our gourmet kitchens with granite counters, 10 ft.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
22 Units Available
Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,453
1320 sqft
Gran Bay offers an incomparable lifestyle in an enviable location at Flagler Center. Live well in uniquely designed homes with 9’ ceilings, plantation blinds and bedroom suites with walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Mandarin
9 Units Available
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1499 sqft
$25/reserved parking$150/garage
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
41 Units Available
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1520 sqft
Pet-friendly homes close to I-95 and St. John's Town Center. Open floors plans with plenty of closet space, French doors and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and dog pool.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
145 Units Available
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr, St. Johns County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1286 sqft
The Elysian offers residents the exclusive lifestyle experience of the St Johns Beachwalk resort community and the ease of low-maintenance, luxury apartment living.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
Mandarin Station-Losco
5 Units Available
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1080 sqft
Modern one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors and ample natural light. Pet-friendly community with a gazebo, two swimming pools and a fitness center. Property is next to a 21-acre lake.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
88 Glenneyre Circle
88 Glenneyre Circle, St. Johns County, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,015
965 Registry Blvd 106- 1 bedroom - If you're going to be spending a lot of time at home, you may want to be here in this lovely 1-bedroom condo with private courtyard and patio. Everything is included and its beautifully furnished.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14335 Silvertip Court
14335 Silver Tip Court, Jacksonville, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
3167 sqft
Bartram Springs - Fresh paint in and out of house 5 bedroom, three full bath, 3 car garage, Large Screen in Patio with a solid insulated roof.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
6244 HIGH TIDE BLVD
6244 High Tide Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1360 sqft
Well maintained unit available in the desirable Bartram Park community. Open patio, separate living and dining rooms, loft area at top of stairs, split plan. Community includes pool and fitness.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
5956 ROCKY MT DR
5956 Rocky Mount Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1419 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome in Stonefield at Bartram Park. Freshly painted townhome with fully equipped kitchen, large living area overlooking the preserve in rear. Triple slider patio door leads to the screened lanai.
City Guide for Fruit Cove, FL

Welcome to the Sunshine state where the people are friendly, the skies are sunny and the beach is never more than a hop, skip and a jump away. 

Fruit Cove, Florida is barely 18 square miles and is only a mere 26 miles from the hustle and bustle of Jacksonville. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Fruit Cove, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Fruit Cove renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

