208 Apartments for rent in Fruit Cove, FL with garage

Fruit Cove apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
827 Orangewood Rd
827 Orangewood Road, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath House for Rent - Property Id: 15008 Fully updated, spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in NW St. Johns Cty, near great schools. Formal dining room.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1205 SOUTHERN STREAM CT
1205 Southern Stream Court, Fruit Cove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1222 sqft
GATED CONDO COMMUNITY IN JULINGTON CREEK PLANTATION. THIS 2 BR, 2.5 BA UNIT OFFERS AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN, LARGE KITCHEN WITH AN EAT IN AREA, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM AND A HALF BATH DOWNSTAIRS.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
189 BARTRAM PARKE DR
189 Bartram Parke Drive, Fruit Cove, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
2424 sqft
Lawn maintenance included in rent. Stunning home located in the popular Julington Creek Plantation community in northeast St Johns County.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
344 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN
344 Southern Branch Lane, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1497 sqft
2 story end unit town home with deck in the back yard. Beautiful tile floors in family room. Kitchen includes breakfast bar, eating area, range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
150 SOUTHERN BRIDGE BLVD
150 Southern Bridge Boulevard, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1155 sqft
Great Location in JCP Community with access to all the pools and amenities. Ground level flat with three bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Single car garage. Spacious living room with view of conservation.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1005 FLORA PARKE DR
1005 Flora Parke Drive, Fruit Cove, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2250 sqft
Beautiful and spacious home in a great community! Features include a two-car garage, updated bathroom fixtures, and low-maintenance flooring throughout the living areas. Separate dining and family rooms. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
305 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN
305 Southern Branch Lane, Fruit Cove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1222 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse with 1 car attached garage in Southern Branch in St Johns County. Downstairs you have a nice living room/dining room combination. There is laminate flooring throughout the downstairs.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1268 BURGANDY TRL
1268 North Burgandy Trail, Fruit Cove, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2955 sqft
**AVAILABLE JULY 10th, 2020**Beautiful POOL home located in Westgate in Julington Creek Plantation.Enjoy all the 5 star amenities Julington Creek has to offer! This 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home boasts almost 3,000 sqft. of living space.

1 of 32

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1230 OAKWOOD LN
1230 Oakwood Lane, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1556 sqft
Located near Julington Creek. Desirable schools. Spacious backyard. Norwegian brick. Side-entry garage with long driveway. No water or sewer bill. Recent home improvements. Water softener and lawn care is included in the rent.
1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Julington Creek
1 Unit Available
12678 Stallion Court
12678 Stallion Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1808 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Jacksonville, FL is now available.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
116 North Aberdeenshire Drive
116 North Aberdeenshire Drive, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
1922 sqft
Welcome home to the exclusive community of Aberdeen In St. Johns county! Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home with just under 2,000 sq ft. Split floor plan all on one level. Master bedrooms is large and has connected master bath.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
425 Buckhead Ct
425 Buckhead Court, St. Johns County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
3380 sqft
425 Buckhead Ct Available 07/16/20 Durbin Crossing - Come preview this 5BR 3.5 Bath with spectacular lake to preserve views from your extra large premium yard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
132 LEESE DR
132 Leese Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1463 sqft
Desirable, end-unit, 3 bed/2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
118 Castlegate Lane
118 Castlegate Lane, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2609 sqft
Lakefront Durbin Crossing Home "For Rent" Lakefront Durbin Crossing Home "For Rent"

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
367 SERVIA DR
367 Servia Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1502 sqft
NEWER 3 YEAR OLD CORNER UNIT 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE IN Sought after Palisades of Durban Crossing zoned for top rated St. Johns County Schools. 1,500 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1137 ASHFIELD WAY
1137 Ashfield Way, St. Johns County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3486 sqft
Executive Rental in sought after Durbin Crossing features open floor plan with Gourmet Kitchen including Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Oven, Butler's Pantry & Solid Surface counters.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
598 SERVIA DR
598 Servia Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1210 sqft
Townhome located in top-rated school district in St. John's county, with easy access to the highway. Has two bedrooms upstairs, with their own bathrooms and a half-bath downstairs. Fenced in yard, great for family time and pets.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
213 Larkin Place - 1, # 104
213 Larkin Place, St. Johns County, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1327 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo , first floor , one car garage .Split floor plan, large master bedroom with spacious Walk in closet .Kitchen tile floor ,granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Washer & Dryer are included.

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
182 QUEEN VICTORIA AVE
182 Queen Victoria Avenue, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2539 sqft
Stunning Aberdeen Home just hit the market in St. Johns!! This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 2539 sq ft of living space. The first floor features a home office, formal dining room, large living room and first floor master.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
36 BAGPIPE CT
36 Bagpipe Court, St. Johns County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,450
2885 sqft
Beautiful Cul-de-sac home in Aberdeen! This 5 bedroom, 4 bath home is a perfect place to call home! 36 Bagpipe Ct.

1 of 24

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
Julington Creek
1 Unit Available
3266 Remler Drive South
3266 Remler Dr, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1558 sqft
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession.
1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Deerwood
169 Units Available
The Menlo
11390 Square St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1360 sqft
Elevate your standards of luxury apartment living at The Menlo – Jacksonville’s newest and most innovative apartment community at eTown.
1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Greenland
52 Units Available
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1525 sqft
Welcome to Cue Luxury Living Apartments! We are a BRAND NEW community and will be opening in early March 2020. You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Jacksonville, Florida.
1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,091
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1471 sqft
Up to One Month Free*, Plus Newly Reduced Rates & Application and Admin Fees! Apply Online Today! *Tours by Appointment Only *Restrictions Apply
City Guide for Fruit Cove, FL

Welcome to the Sunshine state where the people are friendly, the skies are sunny and the beach is never more than a hop, skip and a jump away. 

Fruit Cove, Florida is barely 18 square miles and is only a mere 26 miles from the hustle and bustle of Jacksonville.

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fruit Cove, FL

Fruit Cove apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

