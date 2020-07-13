/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:38 AM
187 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Fruit Cove, FL
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
137 Dragonfly Drive
137 Dragonfly Drive, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1870 sqft
- ST JOHNS Home, Single-Story, 3bdrm/2bath, Stove, Fridge (Icemaker as-is), DW, Disposal (as-is), Washer ONLY (as-is), Laminate/Carpet/Vinyl Flooring, Ceiling Fans, Blinds, 2 car garage (Remote and Opener as-is), security system, walk-in closets,
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
305 Southern Branch Lane
305 Southern Branch Lane, Fruit Cove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1222 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom townhouse with 1 car attached garage in Southern Branch in St Johns County! - **AVAILABLE NOW** Nice 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse with 1 car attached garage in Southern Branch in St Johns County.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
600 N Covered Bridge Rd Unit #2 - Southbridge
600 North Covered Bridge Road, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1460 sqft
600 N Covered Bridge Rd Unit #2 - Southbridge Available 08/17/20 Enjoy all the amenities of Julington Creek Plantation! - **AVAILABLE AUGUST 17th, 2020** Spacious Julington Creek Plantation townhome with wood floors! This well maintained townhome
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
436 Mallowbranch Drive
436 Mallowbranch Drive, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1774 sqft
Nice home with beautiful laminate wood flooring! - **AVAILABLE NOW** Beautiful home built by DR Horton in 2004! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has almost 1,800 sq.
Results within 1 mile of Fruit Cove
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
40 Lord Byron act.
40 Lord Byron Court, St. Johns County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,595
2897 sqft
40 Lord Byron act. Available 08/01/20 5 bedroom 3 bath home in Aberdeen - Like new 5 bedroom 3 bath home in Aberdeen with almost 3000 square feet. Stainless appliances. Wood-like tile floor . Food prep island with breakfast bar.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6748 Discovery Crossing Rd
6748 Discovery Crossing Road, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2900 sqft
Better hurry! This beauty will go fast. This home is like new with an open main-floor layout. You will love spacious dining room area that overlooks the great room and backyard.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
256 Leese Drive
256 Leese Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1191 sqft
256 Leese Drive Available 08/14/20 Nice 2B/2.5 B condo for rent in Aberdeen in St Johns - Beautiful pond front 2 Bed 2.5 Bath townhome with 1 car garage. Open floor plan. All new floors. Downstairs laminated floors, living area and carpet upstairs.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Julington Creek
12477 Macaw Drive,
12477 Macaw Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1962 sqft
COMING SOON FOR RENT: 3BR/2BA SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE NEAR JULINGTON CREEK - Beautiful all brick quality home w/large, fenced, private backyard located close to Julington Creek in Mandarin.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
148 CRESTHAVEN PL
148 Cresthaven Place, St. Johns County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2878 sqft
Immaculately clean, 2 story home w/5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Upstairs features master bedroom, bathroom, walk-in closet, large family room, 2 additional bedrooms and 1 full bathroom with double sinks.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
598 SERVIA DR
598 Servia Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1210 sqft
Townhome located in top-rated school district in St. John's county, with easy access to the highway. Has two bedrooms upstairs, with their own bathrooms and a half-bath downstairs. Fenced in yard, great for family time and pets.
1 of 60
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
182 QUEEN VICTORIA AVE
182 Queen Victoria Avenue, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2539 sqft
Stunning Aberdeen Home just hit the market in St. Johns!! This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 2539 sq ft of living space. The first floor features a home office, formal dining room, large living room and first floor master.
1 of 24
Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
1 Unit Available
Julington Creek
3266 Remler Drive South
3266 Remler Dr, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1558 sqft
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession.
Results within 5 miles of Fruit Cove
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
46 Units Available
Greenland
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1525 sqft
Welcome to Cue Luxury Living Apartments! We are a BRAND NEW community and will be opening in early March 2020. You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Jacksonville, Florida.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
42 Units Available
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1520 sqft
Pet-friendly homes close to I-95 and St. John's Town Center. Open floors plans with plenty of closet space, French doors and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and dog pool.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,174
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,632
1471 sqft
Up To Six Weeks Free, Plus Newly Reduced Rates & 1/2 Off Admin Fee! Apply Online Today! *Tours by Appointment Only *Restrictions Apply
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
10 Units Available
Mandarin
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1499 sqft
$25/reserved parking$150/garage
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
19 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1211 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
6 Units Available
Beauclerc
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Pickwick Apartments!\n\nCome experience why Pickwick is considered Mandarin's Best Kept Secret! Pickwick offers quiet beauty, convenience, and NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS ARE AVAILABLE.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
33 Units Available
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1480 sqft
Dare to be ALL IN at Luxor Club! This BRAND NEW community is located in the prestigious Bartram Park area of Jacksonville.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
St. John's Landing
1408 N Orange Ave, Green Cove Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$830
813 sqft
Located on the St. Johns River and close to schools and parks. Spacious floorplans including lofts, townhouses and homes. Community is newly renovated with a children's play area.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Sunbeam
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1250 sqft
Close to I-295 and Old St. Augustine Road. Apartments feature window coverings, wood laminated floors, and pool and lake views. Enjoy unique on-site amenities, including a private fishing pier and modern technology center.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
18 Units Available
Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,043
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gran Bay offers an incomparable lifestyle in an enviable location at Flagler Center. Live well in uniquely designed homes with 9’ ceilings, plantation blinds and bedroom suites with walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
145 Units Available
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr, St. Johns County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,314
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1286 sqft
The Elysian offers residents the exclusive lifestyle experience of the St Johns Beachwalk resort community and the ease of low-maintenance, luxury apartment living.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
125 Units Available
Deerwood
The Menlo
11390 Square St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,282
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1360 sqft
Elevate your standards of luxury apartment living at The Menlo – Jacksonville’s newest and most innovative apartment community at eTown.
