Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court cc payments dog park e-payments guest parking internet access internet cafe online portal racquetball court

Our luxury apartments in Fort Lauderdale, FL are perfectly situated on 36 gorgeous acres along South Florida’s Intracoastal Waterway, lovingly referred to as the “Venice of America." Close to I-95, 595, Sawgrass and the Florida Turnpike, and just minutes from downtown Ft. Lauderdale, Las Olas nightlife and BB&T Center, Port Royale prides itself on providing the best affordable waterfront living in our desirable location.