Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator gym pet friendly playground smoke-free community

Pinnacle at Tarpon River a smoke free community, offers a vacation lifestyle, every day of the year. Pinnacle at Tarpon River is the latest high-rise to paint the Fort Lauderdale skyline, and its architecture is in harmony with South Florida’s warm and sultry climate. This 10-story tower and three story urban village provides the latest features and amenities that will offer you the escape you have been longing for.



We are in the heart of downtown Fort Lauderdale, within walking distance of major employers such as the Broward County Courthouse, as well as shopping, transit (including one block from the planned urban trolley) and Broward Health. Just minutes away from the sandy beaches and the world renowned architecturally unique and eclectic shopping and dining district of Las Olas Boulevard.