All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like Pinnacle at Tarpon River.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
Pinnacle at Tarpon River
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:27 AM

Pinnacle at Tarpon River

805 Southeast 3rd Avenue · (240) 398-3025
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

805 Southeast 3rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Downtown Fort Lauderdale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pinnacle at Tarpon River.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
gym
pet friendly
playground
smoke-free community
Pinnacle at Tarpon River a smoke free community, offers a vacation lifestyle, every day of the year. Pinnacle at Tarpon River is the latest high-rise to paint the Fort Lauderdale skyline, and its architecture is in harmony with South Florida’s warm and sultry climate. This 10-story tower and three story urban village provides the latest features and amenities that will offer you the escape you have been longing for.

We are in the heart of downtown Fort Lauderdale, within walking distance of major employers such as the Broward County Courthouse, as well as shopping, transit (including one block from the planned urban trolley) and Broward Health. Just minutes away from the sandy beaches and the world renowned architecturally unique and eclectic shopping and dining district of Las Olas Boulevard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pinnacle at Tarpon River have any available units?
Pinnacle at Tarpon River doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does Pinnacle at Tarpon River have?
Some of Pinnacle at Tarpon River's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pinnacle at Tarpon River currently offering any rent specials?
Pinnacle at Tarpon River is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pinnacle at Tarpon River pet-friendly?
Yes, Pinnacle at Tarpon River is pet friendly.
Does Pinnacle at Tarpon River offer parking?
No, Pinnacle at Tarpon River does not offer parking.
Does Pinnacle at Tarpon River have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pinnacle at Tarpon River does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pinnacle at Tarpon River have a pool?
No, Pinnacle at Tarpon River does not have a pool.
Does Pinnacle at Tarpon River have accessible units?
No, Pinnacle at Tarpon River does not have accessible units.
Does Pinnacle at Tarpon River have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pinnacle at Tarpon River has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Pinnacle at Tarpon River?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Serramar
6701 W Oakland Park Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33313
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
TGM Harbor Beach
1721 SE 17th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Icon Las Olas
500 E Las Olas Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Elan 16 Forty
1640 E Sunrise Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Four West Las Olas
4 West Las Olas Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
The Six13
613 Northwest 3rd Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
Exchange Lofts
115 NE 3rd Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 BedroomsFort Lauderdale Apartments with Gym
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleMelrose Park
River OaksVictoria ParkCoral Ridge
Tarpon RiverLake Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity