Pacific Point Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub media room tennis court accessible garage cc payments coffee bar community garden courtyard e-payments fire pit game room internet access key fob access new construction online portal package receiving trash valet

Nestled in an idyllic, convenient location between Florida's Turnpike and I-95, you'll find Pacific Point Luxury Apartments. Offering residents an exceptionally short commute to downtown Ft. Lauderdale and Pompano Beach business districts, our apartments in Broward County were designed for those looking for the perfect blend of luxury and location. Pacific Point Luxury Apartments offers a variety of exceptional modern amenities and features, all of which offer our residents an exceptional residential experience. At our brand-new Broward County apartments, you'll find a state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse with a movie theater, club room with billiards and bar area, executive business center, and resort-style swimming pool with outdoor lounge and summer kitchen. We're pet-friendly, and our interior amenities, from quartz countertops to designer finishes, will impress even the most discerning resident.