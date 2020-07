Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher w/d hookup extra storage microwave oven range Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center coffee bar fire pit game room hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby media room package receiving yoga

Live majestically at Modera Port Royale regal studio 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments on Floridas Intracoastal Waterway. Ideally located in Broward County, Modera Port Royale offers adjacency to two major cities and proximity to the best in food, fashion, and culture in South Florida.Reign supreme right on the water between downtown Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton with exclusive marina access and water sports just outside your front door. Savor a lifestyle of stature, where stunning residences offer the finest in finishes quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, wood plank-style tile flooring, custom cabinetry, and French door refrigerators. Find features fit for royalty with soaring high ceilings, connected USB ports, expansive walk-in closets, and private balconies with breathtaking water views.