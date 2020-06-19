All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated May 9 2020 at 7:06 PM

916 SE 5th Ct

916 Southeast 5th Court · (954) 646-6332
Location

916 Southeast 5th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Rio Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1896 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Located on one of the most desirable streets in Rio Vista! Totally renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath, with family room, gated with long driveway to park up to at least 4 vehicles. Stylish contemporary with amazing backyard with new resort style swimming pool and covered gazebo with built-in grill and TV. Kitchen offers waterfall island and all Bosch appliances and Italian kitchen cabinetry. Smart home system including surround sound and electronics. Master Bath offers dual sinks, jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Electronic shades in front living area. All closets with custom cabinetry. Impact windows and doors and brand new roof with warranty. Don't miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 SE 5th Ct have any available units?
916 SE 5th Ct has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 916 SE 5th Ct have?
Some of 916 SE 5th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 SE 5th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
916 SE 5th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 SE 5th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 916 SE 5th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 916 SE 5th Ct offer parking?
No, 916 SE 5th Ct does not offer parking.
Does 916 SE 5th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 916 SE 5th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 SE 5th Ct have a pool?
Yes, 916 SE 5th Ct has a pool.
Does 916 SE 5th Ct have accessible units?
No, 916 SE 5th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 916 SE 5th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 916 SE 5th Ct has units with dishwashers.
