912 N Victoria Park Rd Apt 5

Amenities
ALL BILLS PAID and FULLY FURNISHED FOR 1275!!! (wifi, electric, water, trash, sewer)
In the heart of Victoria Park and a few short blocks to all the action on Las Olas, Blvd, convenient to downtown and the beach surrounded by lush tropical landscaping, 2 pools on property.
24/7 emergency maintenance on call.
Beautiful studio, new appliances, new kitchen with quartz counter top, closet and tile floor.
Easy access to parking.
Quick and Easy approval
Pets allowed
First & Security to move in
(RLNE5320869)