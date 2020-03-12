All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

912 N Victoria Park Rd Apt 5

912 North Victoria Park Road · (954) 716-3303
Location

912 North Victoria Park Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Victoria Park

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 912 N Victoria Park Rd Apt 5 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
all utils included
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
ALL BILLS PAID and FULLY FURNISHED FOR 1275!!! (wifi, electric, water, trash, sewer)

In the heart of Victoria Park and a few short blocks to all the action on Las Olas, Blvd, convenient to downtown and the beach surrounded by lush tropical landscaping, 2 pools on property.
24/7 emergency maintenance on call.
Beautiful studio, new appliances, new kitchen with quartz counter top, closet and tile floor.
Easy access to parking.

Quick and Easy approval
Pets allowed
First & Security to move in

(RLNE5320869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 N Victoria Park Rd Apt 5 have any available units?
912 N Victoria Park Rd Apt 5 has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 N Victoria Park Rd Apt 5 have?
Some of 912 N Victoria Park Rd Apt 5's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 N Victoria Park Rd Apt 5 currently offering any rent specials?
912 N Victoria Park Rd Apt 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 N Victoria Park Rd Apt 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 N Victoria Park Rd Apt 5 is pet friendly.
Does 912 N Victoria Park Rd Apt 5 offer parking?
Yes, 912 N Victoria Park Rd Apt 5 does offer parking.
Does 912 N Victoria Park Rd Apt 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 912 N Victoria Park Rd Apt 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 N Victoria Park Rd Apt 5 have a pool?
Yes, 912 N Victoria Park Rd Apt 5 has a pool.
Does 912 N Victoria Park Rd Apt 5 have accessible units?
No, 912 N Victoria Park Rd Apt 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 912 N Victoria Park Rd Apt 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 N Victoria Park Rd Apt 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
