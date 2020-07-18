819 NE 14 Place - 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Utilities INCLUDED (water, sewer, electricity). Great location. Brand new everything. Be the 2nd tenant to live in this updated gorgeous modern unit. Open concept living-kitchen area. Porcelain floors throughout, white shaker wooden kitchen cabinets with lots of storage, grey quartz counters. Stainless steel appliances including DW. Laundry room in the building.

Move-in requirements - 1st + last month rent + 1 month as a Sec Dep. Background check $30 per person. Available immediately. Pets are allowed (except aggressive breeds) - $100 pet fee.