Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:01 AM

819 NE 14 Place - 3

819 NE 14th Pl · (786) 766-0697
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

819 NE 14th Pl, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Middle River Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Utilities INCLUDED (water, sewer, electricity). Great location. Brand new everything. Be the 2nd tenant to live in this updated gorgeous modern unit. Open concept living-kitchen area. Porcelain floors throughout, white shaker wooden kitchen cabinets with lots of storage, grey quartz counters. Stainless steel appliances including DW. Laundry room in the building.
Move-in requirements - 1st + last month rent + 1 month as a Sec Dep. Background check $30 per person. Available immediately. Pets are allowed (except aggressive breeds) - $100 pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 NE 14 Place - 3 have any available units?
819 NE 14 Place - 3 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 NE 14 Place - 3 have?
Some of 819 NE 14 Place - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 NE 14 Place - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
819 NE 14 Place - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 NE 14 Place - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 819 NE 14 Place - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 819 NE 14 Place - 3 offer parking?
No, 819 NE 14 Place - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 819 NE 14 Place - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 NE 14 Place - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 NE 14 Place - 3 have a pool?
No, 819 NE 14 Place - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 819 NE 14 Place - 3 have accessible units?
No, 819 NE 14 Place - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 819 NE 14 Place - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 819 NE 14 Place - 3 has units with dishwashers.
