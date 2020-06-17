All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
808 SW 14th Ter.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:21 AM

808 SW 14th Ter

808 Southwest 14th Terrace · (954) 624-2408
Location

808 Southwest 14th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
Riverside Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
2/1 in fourplex garden apartment building in New River neighborhood, amongst million dollar homes... near Las Olas, Nova & Broward campuses. Unit is all tiled, has a wall unit A/C in each room, spacious bedrooms and water is included in rent. Plus common area patio with gas grill for tenant's enjoyment. Easy and fast screening with rapid approval. Available for immediate move in with only 2.5 months move in, contact listing agent for info regarding move in specials... Great for roommates or small family, 1 parking space that can fit 2 small cars. Pet friendly with pet fee, restrictions apply... also SEC 8 FRIENDLY. HURRY THIS ONE WILL GO FAST!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 SW 14th Ter have any available units?
808 SW 14th Ter has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 SW 14th Ter have?
Some of 808 SW 14th Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 SW 14th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
808 SW 14th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 SW 14th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 SW 14th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 808 SW 14th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 808 SW 14th Ter does offer parking.
Does 808 SW 14th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 SW 14th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 SW 14th Ter have a pool?
No, 808 SW 14th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 808 SW 14th Ter have accessible units?
No, 808 SW 14th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 808 SW 14th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 SW 14th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
