808 SW 14th Ter

2/1 in fourplex garden apartment building in New River neighborhood, amongst million dollar homes... near Las Olas, Nova & Broward campuses. Unit is all tiled, has a wall unit A/C in each room, spacious bedrooms and water is included in rent. Plus common area patio with gas grill for tenant's enjoyment. Easy and fast screening with rapid approval. Available for immediate move in with only 2.5 months move in, contact listing agent for info regarding move in specials... Great for roommates or small family, 1 parking space that can fit 2 small cars. Pet friendly with pet fee, restrictions apply... also SEC 8 FRIENDLY. HURRY THIS ONE WILL GO FAST!!