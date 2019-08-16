All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated December 31 2019 at 11:58 AM

804 N Victoria Park Rd

804 North Victoria Park Road · (954) 396-5900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

804 North Victoria Park Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Victoria Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Live in the heart of Victoria Park! Moments to the beach, shopping, dining, Brightline, Las Olas and more! This large 2 bed 2 bath apt has been beautifully updated throughout. Open kitchen with updated cabinets, stainless steal appliances, dishwasher, granite counters and bartop counter for relaxed dining. 2 huge bedrooms with walk in closets, ensuite bathrooms are stunning with walk in glass showers. To top it all off - you’ll find designer landscaping, impact windows, recessed lighting, in-unit washer and dryer, a personal semi-private patio space and tandem parking for two cars. Freshly painted and ready for you to move in and call it home. Fast approval available. Min 680 Credit Score.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 N Victoria Park Rd have any available units?
804 N Victoria Park Rd has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 N Victoria Park Rd have?
Some of 804 N Victoria Park Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 N Victoria Park Rd currently offering any rent specials?
804 N Victoria Park Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 N Victoria Park Rd pet-friendly?
No, 804 N Victoria Park Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 804 N Victoria Park Rd offer parking?
Yes, 804 N Victoria Park Rd does offer parking.
Does 804 N Victoria Park Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 804 N Victoria Park Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 N Victoria Park Rd have a pool?
No, 804 N Victoria Park Rd does not have a pool.
Does 804 N Victoria Park Rd have accessible units?
No, 804 N Victoria Park Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 804 N Victoria Park Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 N Victoria Park Rd has units with dishwashers.
