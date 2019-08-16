804 N Victoria Park Rd

Amenities

Live in the heart of Victoria Park! Moments to the beach, shopping, dining, Brightline, Las Olas and more! This large 2 bed 2 bath apt has been beautifully updated throughout. Open kitchen with updated cabinets, stainless steal appliances, dishwasher, granite counters and bartop counter for relaxed dining. 2 huge bedrooms with walk in closets, ensuite bathrooms are stunning with walk in glass showers. To top it all off - you’ll find designer landscaping, impact windows, recessed lighting, in-unit washer and dryer, a personal semi-private patio space and tandem parking for two cars. Freshly painted and ready for you to move in and call it home. Fast approval available. Min 680 Credit Score.