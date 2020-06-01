All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 732 SE 15th Street #5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
732 SE 15th Street #5
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

732 SE 15th Street #5

732 Southeast 15th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Harbordale
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

732 Southeast 15th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Harbordale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
**VIRTUAL SHOWING VIDEO IS AVAILABLE** New stunning CORNER apartment In great LOCATION!!! Minutes from Las Olas, the beautiful beaches of Ft. Lauderdale, airports, hospitals, and Federal Hwy. EZ walk to Harbor Shops, Restaurants, And LA Fitness. The apartment is completely remodeled with a HUGE PRIVATE BACKYARD and private gate entrance. Great for pet owners! BIG AND SMALL PETS ARE WELCOME! WASHER/DRYER in the unit. Custom kitchen with QUARTZ COUNTERTOP! All new floors, a completely new bathroom and much more. WATER/TRASH INCLUDE IN RENT! PETS FRIENDLY! Rapid approval. *MOVE IN MONEY BASED ON QUALIFICATIONS*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 732 SE 15th Street #5 have any available units?
732 SE 15th Street #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 732 SE 15th Street #5 have?
Some of 732 SE 15th Street #5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 732 SE 15th Street #5 currently offering any rent specials?
732 SE 15th Street #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 SE 15th Street #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 732 SE 15th Street #5 is pet friendly.
Does 732 SE 15th Street #5 offer parking?
No, 732 SE 15th Street #5 does not offer parking.
Does 732 SE 15th Street #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 732 SE 15th Street #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 SE 15th Street #5 have a pool?
No, 732 SE 15th Street #5 does not have a pool.
Does 732 SE 15th Street #5 have accessible units?
No, 732 SE 15th Street #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 732 SE 15th Street #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 732 SE 15th Street #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Whitney
120 Northeast 4th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
The Queue
817 SE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Las Olas Walk
106 S Federal Hwy
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Eon Flagler Village
421 NE 6th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Four West Las Olas
4 West Las Olas Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
The Edge by Common
475 North Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
New River Yacht Club
400 SW 1st Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 BedroomsFort Lauderdale Apartments with Gyms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleRiver Oaks
Victoria ParkCoral RidgeTarpon River
Lake RidgeProgresso Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College