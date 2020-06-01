732 SE 15th Street #5

Amenities

**VIRTUAL SHOWING VIDEO IS AVAILABLE** New stunning CORNER apartment In great LOCATION!!! Minutes from Las Olas, the beautiful beaches of Ft. Lauderdale, airports, hospitals, and Federal Hwy. EZ walk to Harbor Shops, Restaurants, And LA Fitness. The apartment is completely remodeled with a HUGE PRIVATE BACKYARD and private gate entrance. Great for pet owners! BIG AND SMALL PETS ARE WELCOME! WASHER/DRYER in the unit. Custom kitchen with QUARTZ COUNTERTOP! All new floors, a completely new bathroom and much more. WATER/TRASH INCLUDE IN RENT! PETS FRIENDLY! Rapid approval. *MOVE IN MONEY BASED ON QUALIFICATIONS*