Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:02 AM

709 SW 13th Ave

709 Southwest 13th Avenue · (954) 882-4920
Location

709 Southwest 13th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
Riverside Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 2696 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath located in East Fort Lauderdale. Impact Windows, Updated kitchen and bathroom, Private Patio, Laundry onsite, Tile Floors Throughout, Central AC. Ideal Location minutes to downtown fort Lauderdale, Las Olas, Airport, beaches, Shopping and restaurants. Pets will be considered as well. Fast Approval Process. IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE THE VIRTUAL TOUR ON YOUTBE.COM. JUST TYPE IN THE FULL PROPERTY ADDRESS IN YOUTUBE AND IT WILL GIVE YOU A WALK THROUGH OVER EVERYTHING AND ALL DETAILS. CALL ME WITH QUESTIONS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 SW 13th Ave have any available units?
709 SW 13th Ave has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 SW 13th Ave have?
Some of 709 SW 13th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 SW 13th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
709 SW 13th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 SW 13th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 SW 13th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 709 SW 13th Ave offer parking?
No, 709 SW 13th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 709 SW 13th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 SW 13th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 SW 13th Ave have a pool?
No, 709 SW 13th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 709 SW 13th Ave have accessible units?
No, 709 SW 13th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 709 SW 13th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 SW 13th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
