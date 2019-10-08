709 SW 13th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath located in East Fort Lauderdale. Impact Windows, Updated kitchen and bathroom, Private Patio, Laundry onsite, Tile Floors Throughout, Central AC. Ideal Location minutes to downtown fort Lauderdale, Las Olas, Airport, beaches, Shopping and restaurants. Pets will be considered as well. Fast Approval Process. IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE THE VIRTUAL TOUR ON YOUTBE.COM. JUST TYPE IN THE FULL PROPERTY ADDRESS IN YOUTUBE AND IT WILL GIVE YOU A WALK THROUGH OVER EVERYTHING AND ALL DETAILS. CALL ME WITH QUESTIONS.