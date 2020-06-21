704 Northeast 15th Avenue

Amenities

Available NOW - apply after viewing and move in upon approval!!



Use our unique self-serve showing system to view the apartment all by yourself, on your own recognizance, and at your convenience. Viewing hours are in effect 7 days/week from 8AM-8PM. Click the "Request Showing" button in the ad to register for the self-serve system, or call our office at 954-800-4196 for more information about the apartment or to receive instructions on how to use the self-serve viewing system.



Unit #6 is a cheerful studio apartment on a tree-lined street in Victoria Park. This 2nd floor unit gets plenty of light and features a full kitchen, full bath, A/C, on-site laundry, and off-street parking. The studio features a unique built-in fold-down dining table, has a linen closet just outside the bathroom, a large clothes closet, and a walk-in closet as well.



Holiday Park and ArtServe Fort Lauderdale are just steps away. The unit is within walking distance to shopping and fine dining, Publix and Walgreens, and is close to the downtown Central Business District and the nightlife on both Sunrise and Las Olas. The convenient location is just south of Sunrise Boulevard and is close to public transportation, I-95, and I-595. Walk or Bike everywhere!



FYI, the rent includes water, sewer, and trash removal services.



Laundry facilities are located on the premises, and small pets are allowed (up to 25lbs -- dog breed restrictions apply and there is a 2 pet limit). A one-time pet fee (per pet) is additional and due at lease signing.



$80.00 Application fee per person. 12 month leases only. Background screening is required. Move in cost = first month's rent PLUS the security deposit (either 1, 2, or 3 months' rent). Note that we do NOT collect the last month's rent in advance.



