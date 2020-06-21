All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
704 Northeast 15th Avenue
Last updated May 28 2020 at 12:54 AM

704 Northeast 15th Avenue

704 Northeast 15th Avenue · (954) 800-4196
Location

704 Northeast 15th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Victoria Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Available NOW - apply after viewing and move in upon approval!!

Use our unique self-serve showing system to view the apartment all by yourself, on your own recognizance, and at your convenience. Viewing hours are in effect 7 days/week from 8AM-8PM. Click the "Request Showing" button in the ad to register for the self-serve system, or call our office at 954-800-4196 for more information about the apartment or to receive instructions on how to use the self-serve viewing system.

Unit #6 is a cheerful studio apartment on a tree-lined street in Victoria Park. This 2nd floor unit gets plenty of light and features a full kitchen, full bath, A/C, on-site laundry, and off-street parking. The studio features a unique built-in fold-down dining table, has a linen closet just outside the bathroom, a large clothes closet, and a walk-in closet as well.

Holiday Park and ArtServe Fort Lauderdale are just steps away. The unit is within walking distance to shopping and fine dining, Publix and Walgreens, and is close to the downtown Central Business District and the nightlife on both Sunrise and Las Olas. The convenient location is just south of Sunrise Boulevard and is close to public transportation, I-95, and I-595. Walk or Bike everywhere!

FYI, the rent includes water, sewer, and trash removal services.

Laundry facilities are located on the premises, and small pets are allowed (up to 25lbs -- dog breed restrictions apply and there is a 2 pet limit). A one-time pet fee (per pet) is additional and due at lease signing.

$80.00 Application fee per person. 12 month leases only. Background screening is required. Move in cost = first month's rent PLUS the security deposit (either 1, 2, or 3 months' rent). Note that we do NOT collect the last month's rent in advance.

Concord Property Management, LLC
https://www.rentconcordfl.com/ft-lauderdale-homes-for-rent
(954) 800-4196
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Northeast 15th Avenue have any available units?
704 Northeast 15th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 704 Northeast 15th Avenue have?
Some of 704 Northeast 15th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Northeast 15th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
704 Northeast 15th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Northeast 15th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 704 Northeast 15th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 704 Northeast 15th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 704 Northeast 15th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 704 Northeast 15th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Northeast 15th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Northeast 15th Avenue have a pool?
No, 704 Northeast 15th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 704 Northeast 15th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 704 Northeast 15th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Northeast 15th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 Northeast 15th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
