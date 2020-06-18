All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:44 PM

70 Hendricks Isle #402

70 Hendricks Isle Drive · (561) 722-8905
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

70 Hendricks Isle Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Hendricks and Venice Isles

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
elevator
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
Live the Las Olas Lifestyle 2nd to none! 2 bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom plus a den with 2321 sq ft under air. This Luxury Waterfront Condo enjoys a 50ft boat slip, 2 covered & secured parking spaces and much more. Walk to the World Famous Fort Lauderdale Beach & great variety of restaurants & shopping on Las Olas Blvd. This is where Life, Fun and entertainment all comes together. If your looking for a Great location to either rent short term, yearly or long enough to decide if this area is for you than this is the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Hendricks Isle #402 have any available units?
70 Hendricks Isle #402 has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 Hendricks Isle #402 have?
Some of 70 Hendricks Isle #402's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Hendricks Isle #402 currently offering any rent specials?
70 Hendricks Isle #402 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Hendricks Isle #402 pet-friendly?
No, 70 Hendricks Isle #402 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 70 Hendricks Isle #402 offer parking?
Yes, 70 Hendricks Isle #402 does offer parking.
Does 70 Hendricks Isle #402 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 70 Hendricks Isle #402 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Hendricks Isle #402 have a pool?
No, 70 Hendricks Isle #402 does not have a pool.
Does 70 Hendricks Isle #402 have accessible units?
No, 70 Hendricks Isle #402 does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Hendricks Isle #402 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 Hendricks Isle #402 has units with dishwashers.
