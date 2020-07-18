64 Isle of Venice Dr Apt 21

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill

2nd MONTH RENT FREE!* All of what you love about downtown fort lauderdale living without the traffic! Welcome to 64 isle of venice. A gorgeous waterfront complex on one of the las olas waterways with only 10 units. One look at the elegant appointments in these luxury units and you will want for nothing. Beautiful setting with a large pool and bbq area. Room for your boat! For the discriminating few who demand only the finest. And yes your pet is welcome.



(RLNE4810905)