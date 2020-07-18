64 Isle of Venice Dr Apt 21

64 Isle of Venice Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 Hendricks and Venice Isles
2nd MONTH RENT FREE!* All of what you love about downtown fort lauderdale living without the traffic! Welcome to 64 isle of venice. A gorgeous waterfront complex on one of the las olas waterways with only 10 units. One look at the elegant appointments in these luxury units and you will want for nothing. Beautiful setting with a large pool and bbq area. Room for your boat! For the discriminating few who demand only the finest. And yes your pet is welcome.
(RLNE4810905)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
