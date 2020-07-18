All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 64 Isle of Venice Dr Apt 21.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
64 Isle of Venice Dr Apt 21
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

64 Isle of Venice Dr Apt 21

64 Isle of Venice Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

64 Isle of Venice Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Hendricks and Venice Isles

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
2nd MONTH RENT FREE!* All of what you love about downtown fort lauderdale living without the traffic! Welcome to 64 isle of venice. A gorgeous waterfront complex on one of the las olas waterways with only 10 units. One look at the elegant appointments in these luxury units and you will want for nothing. Beautiful setting with a large pool and bbq area. Room for your boat! For the discriminating few who demand only the finest. And yes your pet is welcome.

(RLNE4810905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 Isle of Venice Dr Apt 21 have any available units?
64 Isle of Venice Dr Apt 21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 64 Isle of Venice Dr Apt 21 have?
Some of 64 Isle of Venice Dr Apt 21's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 Isle of Venice Dr Apt 21 currently offering any rent specials?
64 Isle of Venice Dr Apt 21 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Isle of Venice Dr Apt 21 pet-friendly?
Yes, 64 Isle of Venice Dr Apt 21 is pet friendly.
Does 64 Isle of Venice Dr Apt 21 offer parking?
Yes, 64 Isle of Venice Dr Apt 21 offers parking.
Does 64 Isle of Venice Dr Apt 21 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 64 Isle of Venice Dr Apt 21 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Isle of Venice Dr Apt 21 have a pool?
Yes, 64 Isle of Venice Dr Apt 21 has a pool.
Does 64 Isle of Venice Dr Apt 21 have accessible units?
No, 64 Isle of Venice Dr Apt 21 does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Isle of Venice Dr Apt 21 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 64 Isle of Venice Dr Apt 21 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serramar
6701 W Oakland Park Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33313
The Manor at Flagler Village
501 NE 5th Ter
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Las Olas Walk
106 S Federal Hwy
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Alluvion Las Olas
215 North New River Drive East
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Four West Las Olas
4 West Las Olas Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
The Six13
613 Northwest 3rd Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
New River Yacht Club
400 SW 1st Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Exchange Lofts
115 NE 3rd Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 BedroomsFort Lauderdale Apartments with Gyms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleRiver Oaks
Victoria ParkCoral RidgeTarpon River
Lake RidgeProgresso Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College