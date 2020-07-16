639 Ne 10th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking tennis court

Attractive 1 bedroom/1 bathroom condo right across from holiday park tennis courts. stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, NEW porcelain floors, upgraded bathrooms, and plenty of storage space. Very clean and in brand new condition. Blocks away from the beaches, las Olas shops, I-95, Riverfront, Fresh market, and Victoria park shops. Unit wont last! Call today. listing courtesy of pars realty inc



Contact:

Dave Regs

Realtor

Riverview Realty

954-800-5399