All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 639 Ne 10th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
639 Ne 10th Ave
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:04 AM

639 Ne 10th Ave

639 Northeast 10th Avenue · (954) 800-5399
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Victoria Park
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

639 Northeast 10th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Victoria Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 677 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
tennis court
***Call Dave the realtor for a showing at 954-800-5399***

Attractive 1 bedroom/1 bathroom condo right across from holiday park tennis courts. stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, NEW porcelain floors, upgraded bathrooms, and plenty of storage space. Very clean and in brand new condition. Blocks away from the beaches, las Olas shops, I-95, Riverfront, Fresh market, and Victoria park shops. Unit wont last! Call today. listing courtesy of pars realty inc

Contact:
Dave Regs
Realtor
Riverview Realty
954-800-5399

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 639 Ne 10th Ave have any available units?
639 Ne 10th Ave has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 639 Ne 10th Ave have?
Some of 639 Ne 10th Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 639 Ne 10th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
639 Ne 10th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 Ne 10th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 639 Ne 10th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 639 Ne 10th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 639 Ne 10th Ave offers parking.
Does 639 Ne 10th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 639 Ne 10th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 Ne 10th Ave have a pool?
No, 639 Ne 10th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 639 Ne 10th Ave have accessible units?
No, 639 Ne 10th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 639 Ne 10th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 639 Ne 10th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 639 Ne 10th Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Whitney
120 Northeast 4th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
BLU on Marina Boulevard
1401 Marina Mile Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
Motif
500 North Andrews Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Alluvion Las Olas
215 North New River Drive East
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Laureat
790 East Broward Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
TGM Harbor Beach
1721 SE 17th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
The Rise at Flagler Village
405 NE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Solmar on Sixth
408 NE 6th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 BedroomsFort Lauderdale Apartments with Gyms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleRiver Oaks
Victoria ParkCoral RidgeTarpon River
Lake RidgeProgresso Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity