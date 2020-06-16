633 Solar Isle Dr

Amenities

Live your luxury lifestyle in the east Fort Lauderdale neighborhood of Riviera Isles! This beautifully renovated UNFURNISHED waterfront home features 3,517 of living space with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, large eat-in chef’s kitchen with a gas cooktop and multiple ovens, living room, and family room. The master suite has a large walk-in closet, luxurious bathroom with separate tub and shower, and double sinks. Outside a patio leads to a palm tree-lined backyard with 100 feet of water frontage and a dock. The beach, popular Las Olas Blvd., fine and casual dining, shopping and more are within walking distance. This home is available for annual rental.