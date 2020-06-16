All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:03 AM

633 Solar Isle Dr

633 Solar Isle Drive · (954) 554-6062
Location

633 Solar Isle Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Riviera Isles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,600

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3517 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Live your luxury lifestyle in the east Fort Lauderdale neighborhood of Riviera Isles! This beautifully renovated UNFURNISHED waterfront home features 3,517 of living space with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, large eat-in chef’s kitchen with a gas cooktop and multiple ovens, living room, and family room. The master suite has a large walk-in closet, luxurious bathroom with separate tub and shower, and double sinks. Outside a patio leads to a palm tree-lined backyard with 100 feet of water frontage and a dock. The beach, popular Las Olas Blvd., fine and casual dining, shopping and more are within walking distance. This home is available for annual rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 633 Solar Isle Dr have any available units?
633 Solar Isle Dr has a unit available for $6,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 633 Solar Isle Dr have?
Some of 633 Solar Isle Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 633 Solar Isle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
633 Solar Isle Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 Solar Isle Dr pet-friendly?
No, 633 Solar Isle Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 633 Solar Isle Dr offer parking?
No, 633 Solar Isle Dr does not offer parking.
Does 633 Solar Isle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 633 Solar Isle Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 Solar Isle Dr have a pool?
No, 633 Solar Isle Dr does not have a pool.
Does 633 Solar Isle Dr have accessible units?
No, 633 Solar Isle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 633 Solar Isle Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 633 Solar Isle Dr has units with dishwashers.
