Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Great Location! Walk to downtown and Las Olas Spacious updated kitchen, wonderful outside area on big lot. Walk to downtown and Las Olas and the new river and be picked up by the water taxi! Water is included. Plus there is a washer and dryer. Furniture can stay or go. Nice unit with a great cozy feel to it. Close to publix grocery store and the airport and great shopping and restuarants. Ready right away, easy to see. Call soon