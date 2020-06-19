5811 NE 14th Ln

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Furnished 3 Bed, 3 Bath Prime Waterfront corner lot in Coral Ridge Isles! 200 ft of waterfront! - 1 of only 6 prime waterfront corner lots in Coral Ridge Isles! 200 ft of waterfront with fixed bridges & a 6' clearance at high tide. A 12,159 sq. ft. lot in a cul-de-sac. Bring your boat! Up to 26 feet. Updated bathrooms, including luxurious steam shower in master bath. Granite counter in bathroom vanity. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, island; complete kitchen in every way. Built- in shelving in living spaces, including unique wood touches. This home has a wood burning fireplace! Includes a separate interior laundry room. Large pool and 2 car garage. Paved driveway and walkways; and attractive metal roof. Natural Gas is already on the property. This property is meticulously kept; with endless possibilities! Breathtaking views of the water from this private oasis.

Call Today 954-361-8900

Very impressive property.

Check out more photos and apply today!

https://keyrenterfortlauderdale.com/

$50 application fee per person over 18.

Move-in Requirements: Good Credit, Rental History, Background Check, Income Verification.

First month, last month and Security deposit required.

Non-refundable pet fee.



(RLNE5736270)