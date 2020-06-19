5811 NE 14th Ln

Amenities
Furnished 3 Bed, 3 Bath Prime Waterfront corner lot in Coral Ridge Isles! 200 ft of waterfront! - 1 of only 6 prime waterfront corner lots in Coral Ridge Isles! 200 ft of waterfront with fixed bridges & a 6' clearance at high tide. A 12,159 sq. ft. lot in a cul-de-sac. Bring your boat! Up to 26 feet. Updated bathrooms, including luxurious steam shower in master bath. Granite counter in bathroom vanity. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, island; complete kitchen in every way. Built- in shelving in living spaces, including unique wood touches. This home has a wood burning fireplace! Includes a separate interior laundry room. Large pool and 2 car garage. Paved driveway and walkways; and attractive metal roof. Natural Gas is already on the property. This property is meticulously kept; with endless possibilities! Breathtaking views of the water from this private oasis.
Very impressive property.
