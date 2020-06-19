All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 5811 NE 14th Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
5811 NE 14th Ln
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

5811 NE 14th Ln

5811 Northeast 14th Lane · (954) 361-8900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5811 Northeast 14th Lane, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33334
Coral Ridge Isles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5811 NE 14th Ln · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1809 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Furnished 3 Bed, 3 Bath Prime Waterfront corner lot in Coral Ridge Isles! 200 ft of waterfront! - 1 of only 6 prime waterfront corner lots in Coral Ridge Isles! 200 ft of waterfront with fixed bridges & a 6' clearance at high tide. A 12,159 sq. ft. lot in a cul-de-sac. Bring your boat! Up to 26 feet. Updated bathrooms, including luxurious steam shower in master bath. Granite counter in bathroom vanity. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, island; complete kitchen in every way. Built- in shelving in living spaces, including unique wood touches. This home has a wood burning fireplace! Includes a separate interior laundry room. Large pool and 2 car garage. Paved driveway and walkways; and attractive metal roof. Natural Gas is already on the property. This property is meticulously kept; with endless possibilities! Breathtaking views of the water from this private oasis.
Call Today 954-361-8900
Very impressive property.
Check out more photos and apply today!
https://keyrenterfortlauderdale.com/
$50 application fee per person over 18.
Move-in Requirements: Good Credit, Rental History, Background Check, Income Verification.
First month, last month and Security deposit required.
Non-refundable pet fee.

(RLNE5736270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5811 NE 14th Ln have any available units?
5811 NE 14th Ln has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5811 NE 14th Ln have?
Some of 5811 NE 14th Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5811 NE 14th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5811 NE 14th Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5811 NE 14th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5811 NE 14th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5811 NE 14th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5811 NE 14th Ln does offer parking.
Does 5811 NE 14th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5811 NE 14th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5811 NE 14th Ln have a pool?
Yes, 5811 NE 14th Ln has a pool.
Does 5811 NE 14th Ln have accessible units?
No, 5811 NE 14th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5811 NE 14th Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5811 NE 14th Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5811 NE 14th Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Las Olas
501 SE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33394
Bask
1919 SE 10th Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Motif
500 North Andrews Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Alluvion Las Olas
215 North New River Drive East
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
TGM Harbor Beach
1721 SE 17th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Icon Las Olas
500 E Las Olas Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
Exchange Lofts
115 NE 3rd Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Pet Friendly Places
Fort Lauderdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleMelrose Park
River OaksVictoria ParkCoral Ridge
Tarpon RiverLake Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity