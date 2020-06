Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Bayview Beauty located in the prestigious subdivision of The Landings. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home sits on a corner lot between US1 and the Intracoastal Waterway in Fort Lauderdale. The back yard leads to your own private dock with a boatlift that's available for your use. Just bring your yacht/boat and enjoy the Intracoastal Waterways in your leisure. All rooms lead to the lanai with a beautiful screened in pool; enter pool area from all rooms of the house through sliding glass doors. This beautiful home features a a split bedroom plan; upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances; eat-in kitchen with a beautiful breakfast bar for dining or entertaining. The home is located near the beach, famous restaurants and shopping malls.