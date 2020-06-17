All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated May 26 2020 at 9:48 PM

57 Fort Royal Isle

57 Fort Royal Is · (954) 812-2782
Location

57 Fort Royal Is, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Bermuda Riviera

Price and availability

9 Bedrooms

Unit 9 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

9 Bed · 8 Bath · 5144 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
pool table
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
On an island 2 steps from the beach, spectacular waterfront turnkey estate with 100-foot dock access to the ocean no fixed bridges. Bring your boat or fish on the dock. Enjoy kayaks and canoes.
Enjoy the sun in the beautiful saltwater pool and relax in the Jacuzzi at the end of the day. Outdoor lounge with Wi-Fi TV connected to Netflix, bbq, indoor and outdoor beer bar, ice machine and cellar. Interior finishes high-end design, 9 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms, pool table. Superb gourmet cuisine with high-end Miele-branded appliances all furnished. Two private balconies. Key West-style exterior with Bahama shutters and steel roof. Marble flooring on the ground floor. The large open area includes beautiful bright glass wall units. Near a grocery store, pharmacy and dozen restaurants and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Fort Royal Isle have any available units?
57 Fort Royal Isle has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 57 Fort Royal Isle have?
Some of 57 Fort Royal Isle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Fort Royal Isle currently offering any rent specials?
57 Fort Royal Isle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Fort Royal Isle pet-friendly?
No, 57 Fort Royal Isle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 57 Fort Royal Isle offer parking?
No, 57 Fort Royal Isle does not offer parking.
Does 57 Fort Royal Isle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 57 Fort Royal Isle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Fort Royal Isle have a pool?
Yes, 57 Fort Royal Isle has a pool.
Does 57 Fort Royal Isle have accessible units?
No, 57 Fort Royal Isle does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Fort Royal Isle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 Fort Royal Isle has units with dishwashers.
