57 Fort Royal Isle

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool pool table bbq/grill internet access

On an island 2 steps from the beach, spectacular waterfront turnkey estate with 100-foot dock access to the ocean no fixed bridges. Bring your boat or fish on the dock. Enjoy kayaks and canoes.

Enjoy the sun in the beautiful saltwater pool and relax in the Jacuzzi at the end of the day. Outdoor lounge with Wi-Fi TV connected to Netflix, bbq, indoor and outdoor beer bar, ice machine and cellar. Interior finishes high-end design, 9 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms, pool table. Superb gourmet cuisine with high-end Miele-branded appliances all furnished. Two private balconies. Key West-style exterior with Bahama shutters and steel roof. Marble flooring on the ground floor. The large open area includes beautiful bright glass wall units. Near a grocery store, pharmacy and dozen restaurants and shops.